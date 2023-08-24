A Monroe County man accused of waving a handgun inside a local business and then crashing after the tires on a vehicle in which he was fleeing were spiked faces felony charges.
Brandon Lee Robinson, 23, Young Dr., Sweetwater, is charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a weapon and is being held on a warrant from Georgia on a charge not listed.
The incident began at the Exxon service station on Hwy. 127 N., and ended when a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van came to rest at the 291 mile marker in Putnam County, according to CPD Ptl. Jeremy Beard’s report.
The incident occurred Aug. 10 when police received a report of a man inside the gas station waving a handgun. The suspect, traveling in a mini van, left the station as police arrived and entered I-40 traveling west.
Despite blue lights and sirens, the driver continued at speeds up to 100 mph and it is alleged items were tossed from the window of the vehicle as it passed the 303 to 305 mile markers. A THP trooper was able to successfully set out strips that disabled the vehicle’s tires. The car struck guardrails on the right side of the roadway and two CCSO patrol cars that attempted to force the driver to a stop in a “boxing” maneuver.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. According to Beard’s report, Robinson admitted to being inside the Exxon and waving a handgun. He said he had been drinking prior to the incident but no explanation as to why a gun was displayed was given.
Robinson was booked into the Justice Center and will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court to answer to the local charges. He will be returned to Georgia at some point to face the outstanding charge in that state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.