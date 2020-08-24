A Crossville man was safely taken into custody following a standoff with police in what was described as a domestic situation that turned violent Saturday, according to a press release issued by Crossville Police.
Mark Klimczck, 57, is charged with felony aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Brian Berry, 49, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
The press release does not state whether the woman present was arrested.
Police responded to the 400 block of Webb Ave. Saturday evening on a report of a gun being discharged and were met by Berry and an unidentified woman in the parking lot of an apartment building, according to the press release.
Neither had a weapon, but police were told that a third person was armed and inside the apartment. When the persons inside failed to respond to police, the Crossville/Cumberland County Special Weapons and Tactical unit — SWAT team — was activated and gathered in the Art Circle Library parking lot.
Additional attempts to contact the occupant failed and a tear gas canister was thrown into the apartment. Klimczck was located behind a bathroom door, uninjured, and was taken into custody.
After a search warrant was executed, a loaded 9-mm handgun was recovered lying on the bed. Police also recovered a spent shell casing in the living room.
The press release also reports that meth was found in the bathroom and outside during a search of Berry.
Klimczck was placed under $29,500 bond. Berry was placed under $12,500 bond. Both will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court at a later date.
