A Lake Tansi area man was jailed after he allegedly fired a shotgun into the radiator of a vehicle occupied by a man who had gone to the alleged shooter’s home to discuss a $60 debt. No one was injured in the incident.
Michael Robert Scarbro, 54, 6128 Running Creek Dr., is charged with felony aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism.
The incident reportedly took place Aug. 3 around 10 p.m. at the Springwater Circle when, according to Lake Tansi Officer Allen Parton’s report, Charles Freeman traveled to that address to discuss the $60 he owed.
Freeman reportedly told Scarbro he would not be able to pay him until around the first of September. Scarbro reportedly expressed desatisfaction with that, and retrieved a shotgun, pointing it at Freeman, the report continues.
Freeman told investigators he asked Scarbro, “What are you going to do, shoot me?” Scarbro did not respond, and Freemen got into his pickup truck to leave. It was then he heard a shot.
The shotgun blast traveled into the radiator.
When contacted by investigators, Scabro said he had not seen Freeman that day and has not shot at him. When told investigators had found a trail of radiator fluid coming from the driveway and spilling out on Cherokee Trail to Dunbar Rd., and that metal fragments and plastic from the grill of the truck had been recovered, Scarbro further discussed the incident.
A shotgun, two handguns and spent shotgun shell were recovered, and Scarbro taken to the Justice Center. He was placed under $27,000 bond and faces an appearance in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.