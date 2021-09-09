A Cumberland County man who reportedly followed a teen home during an extended road rage incident is charged with felony assault for displaying a handgun during the confrontation.
Douglas Dwain Altherton, 58, 182 Sawmill Rd., is charged with a single count of aggravated assault. He was booked at the Justice Center and assigned an October date in General Sessions Court.
The incident began on Lantana Rd. Aug. 25 and ended in front of a residence on Hood Dr., according to Cpl. Rod Jackson’s report. No one was injured in the incident.
An 18-year-old Hood Dr. female told Jackson she was traveling on Lantana Rd. when a Ford pickup exited a convenience store parking lot in front of her. She told the officer she blew her horn and turned into Shiloh subdivision with the man following her to her home. The girl called a neighbor who confronted the driver of the pick-up, asking him why he was following the 18-year-old. The man responded that she had “cut him off.” When the neighbor suggested it was not a good idea to follow people home, the man became agitated and displayed a handgun, pointing it at the neighbor.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a Ford pickup traveling through a wooded lot at a dead-end road. Jackson wrote in his report he asked the driver what he was doing and the man responded he had gotten into an altercation with some people who blocked the road.
Altherton said he did have a handgun in his possession but denied pointing it at anyone. The weapon was seized and the suspect taken to jail.
