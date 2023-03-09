When Robert David Morse got that final SnapChat message, he sat down in the floor and cried.
What happened next changed two lives — and the lives of two families — forever.
A Cumberland County jury convicted 22-year-old Morse Wednesday of first-degree murder in the Sept. 26, 2020, shooting death of his friend, Matthew Dylan Musser, 20, of Doris Dr.
TBI Special Agent Brandon Davenport interviewed Morse on the night of Sept. 26, 2020. Using Morse’s statement, Davenport testified during Morse’s two-day trial to the chain of events on that fateful afternoon.
The message Morse received reported his girlfriend was being intimate with his best friend. He needed to go see for himself.
In a scenario reminiscent of a Shakespearean tragedy, Morse had been hearing rumors his best friend, Matthew Dylan Musser, 20, 434 Doris Dr., was involved with his girlfriend, Tekia “Tk” Tuttle.
It was a dark time for Morse. After receiving the latest message and sitting on the floor crying, he retrieved his blue Florida Gator backpack, placed his .45 caliber Taurus semi-automatic handgun inside, and got on his bicycle for the 20-25 minute ride from his mother’s Jesse Loop home to Doris Dr.
During the 3 1/2-mile bike ride, Morse had time to think. He didn’t want to believe what he perceived as betrayal from not only his girlfriend, but his best friend. Still, the signs were there.
“Tk” had become distant with him the last few days, Morse told Davenport, and he felt ignored. And, there had been another text message from Ryan Underwood warning him. Underwood had also warned Musser about becoming involved with Morse’s girlfriend.
Morse said in his interview he was suffering from personal losses in his life and had anger issues during that time.
After arriving at Doris Dr., testimony from Morse’s statement and from Davenport said Morse dropped the bicycle in the front yard, took his backpack inside and laid it on the hallway floor. He then went to confront his girlfriend.
He found “Tk” in Tanner Isham’s bedroom with Isham and another person. Morse interrupted their conversation by asking “Tk” “what was going on.” The conversation moved down the hallway, and Morse went to confront Musser, who was sleeping.
In his statement, Morse said he was going to hit Musser with an object but could not find a suitable weapon in the house, so his next option was to pistol whip him. He retrieved his gun from the backpack and went to Musser’s bedroom.
As he went to strike a sleeping Musser in the back of the head, Morse told the TBI agent, Musser raised up and attempted to knock the gun away. Morse stepped back and fired four shots.
Davenport testified, “In his own words, Morse related what happened next. Musser pulled back the comforter to reveal gunshot wounds to the chest. ‘I knew he was going to live, and I shot more because I didn’t want him to suffer.’”
Morse sat down on a couch that was beside the bed. He said he considered ending his own life, but then fired one more shot. That final shot was witnessed by Isham.
When asked why, Morse reportedly told the TBI agent, “I don’t know. I don’t know why I did anything.”
In his hour-long interview with Davenport, Morse said he had a premonition of what was going to happen while at work the day before. He said in that vision he could see the scenario play out.
“I took a life out of anger … it is not fair to him I am still breathing … I just went over there, lost it and shot him … I took a life, so I don’t deserve a life,” Morse told Davenport.
Assistant District Attorney Generals Philip Hatch and Allison Null called six witnesses and introduced 68 exhibits — mostly photos of the scene, the victim’s body and autopsy photos that included bullets recovered from the body and fibers found inside the wounds believed to have come from the comforter Musser slept under.
Defense attorneys Randall Boston and Jeff Vires did not call any witnesses and, instead, asked Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie to dismiss the first-degree murder charge based on lack of proof of premeditation. That motion was denied.
Faced with their client’s voluntary statement to the TBI, Vires in his opening statement told the jury Morse was guilty of voluntary manslaughter but not of first-degree murder.
“He didn’t intend to kill his best friend,” Vires said in opening statements.
The first witness called, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Mitchell Ward, was the first officer on the scene. He found Morse sitting on the front steps of the house at Doris Dr.
When the officer approached and asked, “What is going on?,” he said Morse stood up, turned around and placed his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.
Ward described Morse as being “calm but scared.” Morse told the deputy he had shot someone and that the gun was inside. Ward secured the scene and waited for an ambulance and investigators to arrive.
Isham was the next witness called. He recalled Morse arriving at the house, walking down the hallway and talking to “Tk.” He then heard gunshots and rushed to Musser’s bedroom, where he found Morse holding a gun. Isham said he grabbed the gun and tossed it down the hallway, where deputies found it.
Isham’s testimony became confrontational with Hatch when Isham said he did not remember telling investigators or Hatch he saw Morse sitting on the couch and then shooting Musser one last time.
TBI Special Agent Luke Webb, in charge of the investigation at the scene, testified he took photos and observed five gunshot wounds to the victim. Webb testified six of seven projectiles — from steel-jacketed hollow-point bullets, were recovered at the scene and during the autopsy.
TBI Special Agent Savannah Haul, a firearms expert, testified she found the Taurus .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and all safety mechanisms on the weapon in working order. Bullets recovered from the scene and body matched the weapon and bullets used in a test fire at the state lab in Nashville, she testified.
Tennessee Assistant Medical Examiner Miguel Laboy, a medical pathologist, testified the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and manner of death was homicide. He found five wounds in Musser’s body and recovered four bullets, along with fibers believed to have come from the comforter.
Bullets entered the victim through the chest, side, jaw and left thigh. Laboy said one bullet fragmented and was not recovered. That bullet was from a shot that entered the thigh and fractured the bone.
During Davenport’s testimony, the audio and video of his interview with Morse was played. Davenport was the case manager for the investigation. He advised Morse of his rights twice, once orally before his interview started, and the second time when Morse waived his rights to allow for a search of his cellphone.
At one point in the interview, Morse tells the investigator, “I did it. He (Musser) did not deserve to be dead. If I had beat his ass, he deserved that. He didn’t deserve this.”
He added in his statement that Isham was in the room when he fired the final shot.
When asked by Hatch if Morse called 911 or rendered aid, Davenport testified Morse did not.
When the state finished with its case, McKenzie held a brief hearing outside the presence of the jury and advised Morse he had a right to testify or not testify and that the decision was solely his. If he decided to not testify, it could not be held against him. Morse waived his right to testify.
In closing, Null told the jury that Morse “murdered Matthew Musser, unlawfully, intentionally, premeditatedly … Musser was unarmed and unsuspecting.”
Vires countered that the slaying was born out of primal passion and was a crime of “provocation,” not premeditation. Vires argued it boiled down to state of mind.
Hatch argued Musser “was in the way” of Morse’s relationship with “Tk.”
“There was no provocation … Morse had no remorse.”
McKenzie told the jury in addition to the indicted charge of first-degree murder, options included lesser offenses of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, reckless homicide or criminally negligent homicide.
The jury left the courtroom to deliberate at 2:20 p.m. Thursday. They asked a question about whether Morse had bypassed all safety mechanisms the day of the shooting at 3:20 p.m. McKenzie and the attorneys from both sides agreed the question could not be answered, and that the jury would have to rely on their recollection of the evidence presented.
At 3:44 p.m. the jury returned with a guilty verdict of first-degree murder. As such, there is no option for the judge but to give Morse a sentence of life in prison.
Before that took place, the District Attorney’s staff met with family members of the victim to determine whether the family wanted to give a victim impact statement
The family opted to not make a statement to the court. McKenzie then pronounced sentence and set May 19 as the next appearance in court. The purpose of that date is a status hearing on the availability of a trial transcript which is needed for appeal of the conviction.
Boston earlier had issued an oral motion for a new trial, and grounds will be issued in writing once the transcript is provided to defense attorneys.
About a dozen family members from each family sat on opposite sides of the courtroom as the trial unfolded. All left quietly at the conclusion of the trial, each carrying their own sorrow, the result of the killing of a best friend.
