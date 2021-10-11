Two persons entered guilty pleas in burglary and methamphetamine cases in unrelated cases in Cumberland County Criminal Court recently.
Both defendants received suspended sentences.
Christopher Devon Bass, 23, pleaded guilty to burglary of a storage unit property on Peavine Rd. occurring on Jan. 2, 2020, and qualified for judicial diversion.
He was placed on probation for four years and is banned from contact with the victims.
Bass is to pay $2,345 restitution to two victims and an amount to be determined to a third victim.
The plea is being held pending outcome of judicial diversion. If all requirements of probation and diversion are met, Bass will be able to petition the court to have the charge removed from his record.
If he fails to successfully complete diversion, the four-year sentence will go into effect as a Range 1 offender to be served at 30%.
Shanna N. Green, 44, charged with possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
Fine and court costs were waived.
The charge stems from an Aug. 7, 2020, traffic stop during which meth, clear plastic bags and scales were seized.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Arraignment
• Tammy Berniece Davenport, felony possession of methamphetamine, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Daniel Tyler Godsey, felony possession of methamphetamine, criminal simulation and evading arrest; continued to Nov. 16.
• Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., felony possession of a Schedule II drug; continued to Dec. 6 at which time Henderson is to return to court with an attorney.
• Noah Emanuel Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000; continued to Dec. 6.
• William Russell Keaton, aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, domestic assault and violation of an order of protection; Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Keaton and continued to Oct. 5. Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and domestic assault; state to drop these charges.
• Wilden Vincio Perez-Garcia, aggravated assault; continued to Nov. 9.
• Michael Arzo Potter, introducing contraband into a penal institution, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Dec. 6.
• Taylor Nicole Smith, felony possession of methamphetamine; continued to Oct. 5.
• William Joseph Stewart II, reckless endangerment; continued to Nov. 9.
Deadline docket
• Willie Ashton Glen Dyal, aggravated criminal trespassing, simple possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, altering, falsifying or forging a title or license plate, two counts of violation of the sex offender registration law and three counts of driving on a suspended license; continued to Nov. 16.
• Sherry Louise King, felony possession of methamphetamine; continued to Oct. 1.
• George Matthew Leeds, felony possession of methamphetamine, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Nov. 16.
• Arless John Morgan, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Oct. 1.
• Kyle Thomas Sharp, felony possession of a Schedule V drug and simple possession of methamphetamine; continued to Nov. 9.
• Jennifer Leann Watson, felony possession of methamphetamine; continued.
Probation violations
Bondovers
The following defendants had cases pending before the grand jury. Unless otherwise noted, those cases were continued to Nov. 16 to learn what action was taken.
William Russell Keaton, James Dean Adams, Kelly Ray Barnwell (Oct. 1 two cases), Willie Ashton Glen Dyal (five cases), Daniel Tyler Godsey (four cases), Michael Clois Melton (Oct. 5), Timothy Shane Neeley (Oct. 5) and Steven Corey Stanley (Oct. 5).
