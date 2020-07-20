A Crossville woman whose drug cases have been on the Criminal Court docket for the better part of two years had her plea agreement accepted, with her promise she would leave the state and not return for at least three years.
Some might consider the sentence Deborah Lynn Aber, 58, received was a sweetheart deal. That plea, however, included a comment from her attorney that she would leave the state and go to Texas where family members are helping take care of her.
“She gets a small disability check, and that isn’t even enough to pay her rent and have something to eat,” Assistant Public Defender Laura Dykes told Judge Gary McKenzie. “She just wants to go to Texas … she won’t be coming back.”
McKenzie granted Dykes’ motion to waive court costs in the case based on those assertions.
Aber was indicted June 25, 2018, on charges of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of cocaine for sale in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of cocaine for delivery in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 ounces of marijuana for sale in violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, possession of more than .5 grams of marijuana for delivery in violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, possession of alprazolam for sale in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of alprazolam for delivery in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
A man described as a boyfriend was also indicted, but he was prosecuted in federal court. According to Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley, investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search of the home Aber and Robert Sherwood Adams III, 51, were sharing on Fourth St.
After Adams was prosecuted, the state accepted Aber’s claim that she had “fallen in with the wrong person” and was not the main player in the drug trafficking charges.
Adams entered a “best interest” plea to facilitation of the possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale and received a three-year suspended sentence.
A best interest plea allows a defendant to settle a case without admitting guilt, but the plea is entered into the official record as a guilty plea.
The supervised probation was suspended for Aber, with McKenzie telling her she is to report to her probation officer in Crossville should she return to Cumberland County over the next three years.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Deadline cases
•Brandy Allison Clark, driving under the influence, per se, and violation of the implied consent law, continued to Aug. 5.
•Larry Darnell Durbin, felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of simple possession of meth, motion for new bond granted and reduced from $33,000 to $16,500 and continued to Aug. 5.
•Timothy Lloyd Oliver, home improvement fraud of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Aug. 5.
•Allison Renee Pinson, filing a false report, continued to the Sept. 4 deadline docket and Sept. 9 discussion docket.
Arraignment
•Bernadette Amber Vanslette, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,5000, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Vanslette and continued to Aug. 5.
Motions/petitions
•Tilman Henderson Barnwell, habitual traffic offender (August 2014 case), motion to restore driving privileges granted.
•James Richard Knox, burglary and probation violations, motion to record judicial diversion successfully completed granted. Knox provided proof to the court that he had met all conditions of diversion, including payment of court costs and treatment, and that the open ended diversion was preventing him from “getting a good job.” McKenzie noted that Knox had “put more into diversion than most have” and granted the request.
•Jerry Lynn Presley, motion to drop felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution and unlawful possession of a weapon (April 2018 cases), granted.
Probation violations
•Benjamin Ray Dodd Sr., pleaded guilty to violation of probation and is to serve 90 days in jail and then be returned to probation with length of time on probation extended.
•Robin Marie Latesky, pleaded guilty to probation violations and to serve balance of her sentence. Unrelated case continued to July 31 for sentencing hearing.
•Zachary Allen Lewis, probation violation, pleaded guilty to the violation with credit for time already served toward a two-year sentence. Two additional probation violations warrants were dismissed as probation time period had expired.
•Christopher James Yarnell, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 7.
•Jasen Wayne Kirby, pleaded guilty to probation violations with Drug Court application pending.
Return with attorney
•Pamela Sue Copley, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.