A Crossville woman who has a record of stealing vehicles — and in one incident leading authorities on a two-county pursuit — pleaded guilty to four new charges including one involving a crash in a vehicle reported stolen.
Adrian Tonia Foust, 30, formerly of Sawmill Rd., entered her guilty plea in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier this month and received a total of four years to serve, with credit for 40 days already served in jail.
Foust entered the guilty plea to an information charging two counts of felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and theft of property of more than $2,500 (auto theft).
One count of felony evading arrest and the theft of property of more than $2,500 stem from her June 2019 arrest on Lantana Rd. at Kearney Dr. She was accused of fleeing from police in a stolen work van.
The second felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment charge involved the crash of a stolen vehicle into a second vehicle and then fleeing into a nearby storage building where Crossville Police found her hiding.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
She pleaded guilty as a Range 1 offender and will serve the four years at 30 percent.
She is also to pay $5,200 restitution and is banned from having contact with the victims involved in the two incidents.
