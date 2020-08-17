A Crossville area woman pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $8,000 from a local business during a plea hearing in Cumberland County Criminal Court last month.
Rebecca Lynn McCausland, 35, was charged in a pickup indictment issued Feb. 25, 2019, with theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000. The incident took place at Murphy USA Oil off N. Main St. and was investigated by Crossville Police Det. Jason Wilson.
McCausland pleaded guilty to theft of more than $2,5000, a Class D felony, occurring on July 22, 2018, and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
McCausland is to pay full restitution to the gas station in front of Walmart at a rate of $200 per month until $7,919 in restitution is paid.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Tanner Lynn Isham, 20, charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale occurring on Sept. 2, 2018, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Isham qualified for judicial diversion and will be eligible to have the plea and charge dismissed if all conditions are met. Property seized during the arrest was forfeited. The incident occurred on Sept. 2, 2018 and was investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Trevor Murray, charged with aggravated assault, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was placed on supervised probation for two years. Murray qualified for judicial diversion. He is to pay $800 restitution. Remaining charges were dismissed. The incident took place June 4, 2019, involving someone being shot with a CO2 BB gun.
•Jeffrey Scott Linaburg, 21, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted aggravated assault and received a two-year suspended sentence. He qualified for judicial diversion and must attend Abuse Intervention for Men program and is banned from contact with the victim. The incident took place Feb. 25, 2020.
•Marvin Alonzo Bullock, 48, charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana, pleaded guilty to the charges and received 11 months and 29 days, with 30 days to serve and credit for 127 days already served, and was placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days. The charges stem from a March 29, 2019, incident.
•Gary Lee Goodner, 56, charged with second offense driving under the influence, pleaded guilty to first offense drunk driving, is to serve 15 days in jail on weekends, placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days, fined $350, to pay court costs and loss of driving privileges.
