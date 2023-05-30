WCTE PBS is celebrating 40 years of the Great TV Auction! The 24/7 online auction will be 10 a.m. June 3-midnight June 11.
The nightly showcase will air on WCTE PBS from June 7- 11, 7-10 p.m.
The nine-day event will feature a number of items from gift cards to popular restaurants; to entertainment and overnight excursions; to fine jewelry, art and so much more.
The WCTE PBS Great TV Auction is celebrating 40 years of tradition, and this year is no exception. Thanks to the many businesses that have donated items and the event sponsors, you will not be disappointed in the variety of auction items.
Bidders will enjoy freely bidding 24/7 with online access and viewers will enjoy the nightly showcase on WCTE June 7-11 at 7 p.m. Viewers can join WCTE with live television or livestream the auction on the WCT E website at wcte.org/live, or on the WCTE Facebook and YouTube.
New to the broadcast, viewers will have an opportunity to bid on a chance to compete in traditional “Minute to Win It” style games on live television. These hilarious games will make for a fun experience and could leave anyone who plays a big winner. Look for this opportunity on the WCTE auction site, wcte.org/auction, that launches June 3.
“Auction with Avery’’ will return this year at 7 p.m. June 8 at Spankies Restaurant in Cookeville. Everyone is invited to this Dutch-treat event. While there, join some friendly bidding competition while watching the televised showcase.
To register for bidding visit wcte.org/auction and look for the “Register to bid HERE” button or call WCTE at 931-528-2222 for help.
