CHRONICLE. July 12, 1956. GRASSY COVE HAS JOHN FORD SR. DAY. By Stella M. Harvey. Among those coming from a distance to attend the John Ford, Sr. Day program at the church on Centennial Sunday, were: Mrs. T. Y. Ford and Mrs. Thelma Parsons, Oak Hill; Mr. and Mrs. W. T. Bristow, Crab Orchard; Mr. and Mrs. Leon Bristow, Mrs. Sevier Hamby, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ford Bristow, William and Clinton Hamby, Mr. and Mrs. Sanders L. Bowman and daughter, Mimi of Rockwood; Frederick and Bill Harvey, Kingston; Mr. and Mrs. John N. Cline and sons, John, Jr., and Vel, and daughter, Patricia of Harriman.
The church was elegantly decorated by Mrs. J. C. Kemmer for the occasion. The program was highlighted by a short history of the life of John Ford, Jr., first citizen of Grassy Cove; his son, Dr. John Ford, and Rev. Chris A. Ford, a grandson who were active in getting a Methodist Church established in the Cove. The log church built by John Ford, Sr., on his own land, was the first house of worship erected in what is now Cumberland County.
After the Ford ceremonies Rev. Gordon Sterchi preached a most enjoyable sermon which was thoroughly enjoyed by the large congregation. An old fashioned basket dinner was served on the grounds, beside the church.
OTHER COVE NEWS. Mr. and Mrs. John Brady and daughters, Willis and Rachel, and son, Kenneth of Cleveland, Ohio, went home Friday after a ten days visit with Mr. Brady's mother, Mrs. Charles Brady, his sisters Mary and Grace, and other relatives in this area. Mrs. J. C. Kemmer had as a guest during Centennial week her sister, Mrs. R. W. Johnson of Dayton. Other guests in the Kemmer home during the week were Mr. and Mrs. George Barnard, Dayton, Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Sterchi and mother, Mrs. Elizabeth Sterchi, of Knoxville, and Rev. Gordon Sterchi, of Rossville, Georgia.
News of the death of Dr C. H. McCall of Gulfport, Miss., which occurred due to a heart attack Tuesday of last week, came as a shock to his friends here. Dr. McCall was the father of H. C. McCall, Jr., husband of the former Heiskel Kemmer, and had been a guest of the J. C. Kemmer home here. Leither Kemmer and family of Elyria, Ohio, spent last week as guest of his mother, Mrs. Nellie Kemmer, and other relatives. Frederick Harvey of Kingston, spent the latter part of the week as guest of his mother, Mrs. Stella M. Harvey. Other guests were her grandsons, John and Vel Cline of Harriman. Mr. and Mrs. Truett Hudson and family, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Burnett and daughter, Elizabeth of Dallas, Texas, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. John C. Kemmer III, the early part of Centennial week. Later they were all joined by Mrs. W. T. Hudson, of Smithville at cabins beside the lake at Cumberland Mt. State Park, with John C. III joining the party from time to time as business activities permitted.
Rev. and Mrs. Ralph Bruce are spending their vacation this week at Lawrenceburg and Clarksville. Fred Davenport and sons, Thomas and Andy, spent the weekend with Mr. Davenport's sister, Mrs. Volney Burnett, and Mr. Burnett. Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Piercy of Oregon, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Volney Burnett last week. Mrs. Piercy was the former Miss Mabel Thurman. Mr. and Mrs. Everett Robson of Heford, Texas, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. V. C. Burnett last week.
Mr. and Mrs. Yancy White and sons, Yancy, Jr., and Danny, attended the Homecoming at Chevron's Chapel near Rockwood last Sunday. Tommy Barclay came from Marietta, Ga., Saturday, to accompany Mrs. Barclay and their little son, Mark, home Sunday. Mrs. Barclay was the guest of her father, Clinton Bristow, and her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Delmer Hendrix, during Centennial Week. Mr. and Mrs. Nelse Avery of Boise, Idaho, were guests last week of Mr. and Mrs. Volney C. Burnett. Mrs. Henri, Mrs. Albert Odom and Miss Grace Harte of Spring City were guests of Mrs. J. C. Kemmer one day last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.