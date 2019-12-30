The city of Crossville will be moving forward with the much-anticipated downtown sidewalk project this spring
“We try to get as many grants as possible to be good stewards of the taxpayer’s money,” Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said.
The city was awarded a $1.3 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation in 2018, with funds going towards upgraded walkways along Main St. from Lantana Rd. to Neecham St. The new sidewalks will provide walkways that comply with the American with Disabilities Act and provide pedestrian signalization. The city will also install decorative street lights.
The city has also been working on sidewalk repair and construction around the city. With work finishing up on Webb Ave, he said paving would begin this spring, as well.
Grant funding has helped the city with multiple projects, from the new Garrison Park that opened in August to the building pad site currently being marketed in Interchange Business Park and ongoing infrastructure upgrades to the city’s water and sewer systems.
“The splash pad was probably our biggest success from the public response,” Mayberry said.
The park, with a new, accessible playground and splash pad, was funded with a $500,0000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and more than $500,000 in local funds. Fencing was recently installed around much of the park perimeter and discussions are under way for the next phase of projects to enhance the park.
Construction was delayed this past spring with record rainfall. Then, the city had to finalize several aspects of the project, from the ease with which restroom doors opened to how smooth the anti-skid concrete was.
“When you’re dealing with state or federal agencies and the grant process, it can take a long time to meet all of their specifications. That’s just the way it goes.”
Mayberry hopes the community will soon welcome a new industrial project to Interchange Business Park. But the city is running out of industrial land to offer potential employers, especially as companies ask for larger parcels of land.
“Last week, we had one for 70 acres and one for 80 acres,” Mayberry said.
A third request for information sought space for a 350,000-square-foot building. Mayberry said Crossville responded with information on the 250,000-square-foot building pad in hopes it might meet business needs.
“If we’re halfway close, we respond,” he said.
Mayberry said the city needs to be identifying potential sites for future industrial growth. The city currently has lost from five to 30 acres scattered among different areas of the city.
“I have a concern about investing when we haven’t used what we have,” Mayberry said. “I’d like to see movement on that.”
Retail and dining opportunities continue to be top concerns of residents. Mayberry said the city welcomed a new retailer this past year with the opening of Rural King. Aspen Dental is currently building an office with additional retail spaces at the corner of Main St. and Interstate Dr.
Other developers representing national chains have also expressed interest in bringing those stores to the community.
“We were told by a developer who started looking here in 2014 that our community was green,” Mayberry said. “But he’s back looking now. I asked if that meant we were now ripe. He said yep.”
He said the chains sounded similar among the different developers, though he added the developers did not share the specific store names.
“People are leaving here to go to other communities to shop at these stores,” Mayberry said. “There’s potentially more restaurants. It’s more options, and that’s what people in the community cry for all the time. They want more job opportunities. One of these developments is up to 275 more jobs.”
Retail developments often need upgrades to infrastructure, as well. But the city cannot use a sales tax tax-incentive financing — TIFs — to help pay for those upgrades like new roads, traffic signals, stormwater drainage and more.
Under a sales tax TIF, the state foregoes a portion of the sales tax revenue it would receive from a new retail development for a period of time, allowing that money to help pay for the infrastructure upgrades on previously undeveloped land.
“All we’re asking for is a delay in the state’s revenue — which is zero now,” Mayberry said.
Property tax TIFs can be used statewide. Sales tax TIFs have been reserved for the 15 distressed counties in the state. Cumberland County is not considered an economically distressed county, but it is touched by three distressed counties: Fentress, Morgan and Bledsoe counties.
“We are the center of a distressed region,” Mayberry said. “These people work here, they shop here, they eat here. We’re asking for consideration to be eligible for a sales tax TIF.”
Both the city council and the Cumberland County Commission have passed resolutions asking Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and state Sen. Paul Bailey to pursue a change in state law to allow the county to participate in the financing program.
Mayberry praised the community’s state legislative delegation for their help addressing issues important to Crossville and Cumberland County.
“They have gone to bat for us at the state level,” he said. He added that commissioners of state departments often hear from the 95 counties in the state and hundreds of municipalities.
“We’ve been able to have face-to-face meetings with these commissioners, thanks to our representatives,” he said.
That has helped move along the Northwest Connector road from Genesis Rd. to Hwy. 70 W. Mayberry said property acquisition is almost complete for the section from Hwy. 127 N. to Genesis Rd. and it should be moving forward in the coming year.
The state also gave the city permission to proceed with property acquisition on the final section from Hwy. 127 N. to Hwy. 70 N.
The city has also used grant funding to help with sewer rehabilitation projects to improve the city’s infrastructure — work that will continue in the coming years.
“We’re trying to make more efficient use of the facilities we have,” Mayberry said. “You get to a point you can only process so much water or treat so much wastewater. Those are very expensive facilities to build, and this county is growing.”
Mayberry said the city used a variety of state and federal grants and financing to help with those costs.
Mayberry said the city continues to enjoy a strong working relationship with the county government, and he meets weekly with Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.
“We carpool if we’re going to the same meeting, and we communicate on a regular basis on what we’re doing to improve the entire community,” Mayberry said.
Each month, the two mayors expand their meetings to include the director of schools, leadership from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville and Roane State Community College’s Crossville campus, the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce president and representatives of the Horizon Initiative.
“We keep everybody up-to-date on what we’re doing and how we might be able to help us all achieve our goals,” he said. “It has opened up better communication, I think, between our school system and TCAT and Roane State, to work together for the advancement of our youth. And that’s our future.”
