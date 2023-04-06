Angela Slaven calls Cumberland County Health Department the county’s best-kept secret.
“We accept all insurances. We have primary care,” the health department’s county director said. “So, if you do not have a primary care doctor in Cumberland County … I have three primary doctors that will take care of you any day of the week.”
People moving into Cumberland County frequently complain on social media that they are unable to find a doctor in the county. Slaven recognizes that need, and the health department is growing to accommodate it. This summer, a part-time physician will join the three offering primary care services.
“We’re always an option for people,” she said. “If you know Cumberland County, there’s one provider to every 1,700 residents here. We do not have enough providers in Cumberland County for our residents.”
That growth means some work will need to be done to the health department building at 1503 S. Main St., Crossville. The state is offering a $450,000 grant which, when combined with $100,000 from immunization funds, will give the Cumberland County facility $550,000 for those renovations.
“That’s a lot,” Slaven said Tuesday during a presentation to the Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee.
The state is offering facilities grants to health departments in all 95 counties in Tennessee. The $450,000 offered to the Cumberland County site includes a $112,500 match from the county, a matter the budget committee has scheduled to take up during its next regular session at 4:30 p.m. May 9. This date will give Slaven the answer by June, as she requested.
Slaven told committee members the grant will allow the department to renovate the 10-year-old building to accommodate five to 10 years of growth.
Among the plans for the money are renovations for security measures at the health department.
“It’s really wide open,” Slaven said of the building. “With that comes some security risks. Our patients can wander throughout the building.”
The money will allow the department to create walls in the clinic areas and update the call system, which allows the staff to alert providers that a patient has arrived. The present system accommodates only three providers and will be outdated when the part-time physician comes on board this summer.
Other planned renovations include updating the nurse’s station to accommodate more nurses, and renovations that will enable the department to add more clinics as it continues to grow.
“It doesn’t have to be all of the funding, and, of course, all of the funding is not all at once,” Slaven explained about the county’s required match.
The county’s funding would be included on a percentage of invoices as the work is completed. The funds must be spent by 2026.
“So we can do half this year and half next year?” asked committee chair Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner.
“Yes. We can create it that way,” Slaven replied.
Both Hyder and Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, referred to the courthouse’s structural issues as among the projects presently underway. County Mayor Allen Foster said officials should know more about the courthouse renovations by Thursday.
“I really appreciate the health department,” Stone said. “We all do.”
Hyder recalled the department personnel’s use of the parking lot for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. She asked about using the funds for the parking lot. Slaven said they had originally looked at that expansion.
“But now that we’re seeing so much growth, which is a great thing in our primary care services, we really need the clinic rooms and security for our people,” Slaven said. “The parking lot would be fantastic to do some things like that, but it just may not right now. And that’s OK.”
She said the department is still in need of a dentist. One potential applicant declined after he was offered the job, and the facility is now using dental students in a partnership with the University of Tennessee. An instructor oversees the procedures. That rotation will continue in the fall if a dentist is not found by then to offer dental care full time.
“If you’ve not ever been to the health department, I encourage you to go,” said Sue York, 1st District commissioner. “Years ago, we had people on County Commission that had never been or didn’t even know where our health department was. We invited them, and we had two county commissioners out of the 18 that showed up.”
