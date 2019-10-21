The Art Circle Public Library will be updating the last of its staff computers still using the Windows 7 operating system, thanks to a grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives and matching funds from the Cumberland County Commission.
“We’re thankful to the state and the county for the opportunity to improve our technology,” James Houston, director of the library said.
The $2,997 grant is part of $350,000 in technology grants distributed across the state.
“We are delighted to help provide some of the money to bolster desktop computers at this library,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said during the Oct. 11 grant presentation.
The technology grants are vital to community libraries, Hargett said.
“When I was a boy, I went to the library and checked out books. Today’s libraries are so much more than that,” he said.
Many residents in the state rely on libraries to access the internet and use a computer, he said.
“It’s critical that we meet those technology needs,” he said.
Hargett thanked Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton for his support, noting the Tennessee General Assembly appropriates the funds for the grants. He also thanked the county government, which provides the rest of the funding.
Sexton said, “I know these funds will be used well.”
