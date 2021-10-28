Cumberland County will be able to upgrade its fleet of ambulances with power lift equipment thanks to a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We’ve been trying to get the grant for a while,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told members of the Cumberland County Finance Committee when it met Oct. 5.
The powered load systems help reduce injuries and assist emergency medical personnel as they put patients in the ambulance on stretchers.
“In the meantime, we’ve been trying to add them to new ambulances,” Foster said.
The county received $247,600 in the grant with a $24,760 local match, coming from the county’s fund balance.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said, “Across the country, there are a significant number of injuries that are related to loading patients in and out of ambulances.”
The county has been seeking the grant for several years.
News of the grant came as the county was getting bids on three ambulances it was slated to purchase this year.
The finance committee approved a bid to purchase three new ambulances for the department. Medix Specialty Vehicles submitted the low bid of $189,929 each, with a total price of $569,778.
Brock said the bid specifications had included the power load systems — which the county includes on all new ambulance purchases. Once the county learned it had been awarded the FEMA grant, Brock contacted the company and they deducted $24,016 per ambulance from the county’s cost.
“We were working with the vendor to give us a credit for what is already on the ambulance,” Brock told the committee.
The reduced price of each ambulance is $165,913 and total price of $497,739.
“The ambulances did come in a little higher than we had budgeted, but with the grant, we have no problem at all,” Brock said.
The finance committee approved the bid, pending acceptance of the grant by the budget committee and the full county commission.
The budget committee approved acceptance of the grant when it met that afternoon.
The committee also approved taking part in a cooperative purchasing agreement for purchase of Stryker powered load systems for ambulances through the Savvik Buying Group.
“They approved eight load systems,” Brock said. “We can do retrofits on older ambulances.”
The purchase will ensure all ambulances have the same power load system.
“We had not bid load systems,” Brock said. However, nearby DeKalb County recently issued a bid the county can “piggy back” on, and the cooperative purchasing agreement provides additional flexibility for the county to access competitive prices for certain equipment.
In other business, the finance committee approved the purchase of three LUCAS chest compression systems for $71,826.
“This will complete procurement of the LUCAS devices,” Brock said.
The purchase ensures all ambulances have the same equipment.
The Cumberland County Commission approved the budget resolution to accept the grant when it met Oct. 18.
The following budget amendments were also approved:
• Transfer $27,076 to building and contents insurance in the general purpose school fund to cover a higher premium, with funds coming from savings in the workman’s compensation and unemployment compensation budget lines, which came in under budget
• Recognize $2,192 in donations to the Art Circle Public Library, with funds going to the other charges line of the budget
• Moving $1,800 from the county unassigned fund balance to civil defense for equipment for Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency. The funds were approved by the budget committee but not included in the final budget approved by the county
• Moving $30,229 from the sanitation fund balance to pay a new part-time employee for the sanitation department. The position was approved by the budget committee during budget deliberations but not included in the final budget approved by the county
• Recognizing $61,777 in revenue from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office contract with the state for litter removal, and increasing expenditures to purchase two vehicles for prisoner and other transport
• Transfer $11,239 from the county’s unassigned fund balance to pay a part-time employee for the property assessor’s office to assist during the county’s reappraisal process
