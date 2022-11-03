Members of the Homesteads Tower Association have found a grant that might help with some upkeep at the historic structure, but time is ticking.
Chris Josey with the Homestead Tower Association said a grant program had been identified through the Tennessee Historical Commission. That grant program offers financial awards up to $25,000 with a 40% local match.
“They’ve said we’d be an ideal candidate for the grant,” Josey said, adding the organization prefers to see projects in stages, addressing the greatest needs first.
The next grant closes on Jan. 31. A grant writer has offered his assistance but needs information on grant priorities by Jan. 1 to meet the deadline, she said.
John Doddroe, county maintenance supervisor, said he believes there are some windows that need to have the wood surrounds replaced and some facia that needs to be replaced and netting installed to prevent bats from getting into the tower.
“The bats are back. I’ve seen them,” Doddroe said.
The tower had to close for a time last summer while bats made the tower their home. As protected species, they could not be removed. When they left the tower, the Tower Association had the building cleaned.
At this time, however, the roof appears to be intact. The shingles are made of asbestos materials, Doddroe said, which could complicate a replacement. The building must also maintain historical building standards, which can complicate the work.
Rental for a lift capable of reaching the top of the tower begins at $6,000, Doddroe said.
“The cost just goes up from there,” he said, noting the work needed wasn’t especially difficult but complicated by height of the building.
The county must consult with an architect for any project exceeding $50,000 in cost, but Doddroe did not think windows or facia repair would meet that threshold.
With the roof not currently leaking, Wilson suggested holding off on plans for it until the windows and facia had been addressed. The committee will meet again in November to discuss the scope of work for an initial grant application.
