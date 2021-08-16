Local venues got a bit of good news recently with the announcement of Shuttered Venue Operations Grant, but they warn that the money isn’t the answer for long-term survival, particularly as COVID-19 cases are rising in the community.
“If the public doesn’t return to our local theater, nothing else matters,” said Blaine Moore, manager of the Rocky Top 10 Cinema. “When they come back, we can return to being open seven days a week, and it will be easier to hire more people.”
Right now, the theater has all 10 screens open with current movies and is at full capacity in the theaters. They are open Thursday through Saturday.
At the Cumberland County Playhouse, Producing Director Bryce McDonald called the grant a “shot in the arm that we really need.”
“With COVID cases on the rise, we want to secure that no employee would have to be laid off,” he said.
The Playhouse received $586,058 while Rocky Top 10 was awarded $673,180. The Palace Theatre, which is operated by the city of Crossville, received $10,918.
“The city made sure the Palace stayed open during the pandemic, so it makes sense anything we might earn in relief funds would revert back to the city,” said Todd Olson, supervisor of the Palace. “We are happy to repay the taxpayers this $10,918 for all we enjoy by being a city-owned entity.”
McDonald said there is training required to ensure funds are spent according to program rules. Management and members of the Playhouse board of directors will complete training before finalizing how to use the money.
“Where is the best use of funds that is going to get the theater the most bang for its buck,” he said.
Much of the funds will go to sustain the staff, but McDonald hopes a portion can go toward some building and grounds needs at the 56-year-old theater.
He is seeking clarification on how long they have to use the money. Some documents say the end of 2021 while other guidance has said they will have a year to spend funds.
Operators are carefully eyeing new data as COVID-19 cases start to rise locally again.
“Since we reopened in June last year, we have still not hit 40-45% of what we should be doing,” Moore said. “With the Delta variant, it’s not a good picture.”
Cumberland County recorded 415 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 1 active case July 5.
Testing is available at the Cumberland County Health Department from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, with “grab and go” self-test kit Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and assisted testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
As the number of cases climbs, venue operators are considering how best to respond.
Rocky Top 10 continues to encourage social distancing and has barriers up for the staff with additional cleaning. Masks are not currently required at the venue.
At the Playhouse, the Adventure Theater is currently at full capacity for each show and the Mainstage is limited to 300 tickets.
“It is slated to go bigger with ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ but we’re going to determine that as the state of the world continues to change,” McDonald said.
Masks remain “patron’s choice.” Current CDC guidelines recommend even vaccinated individuals wear a mask when indoors and unable to maintain social distancing.
McDonald is keeping a close eye on tickets at the Box Office.
“Right now, we have not seen a lot of patrons canceling,” he said.
Theaters and performing arts venues suffered tremendous losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Tennessee venues were able to reopen last year following an April statewide shutdown, many venues remain dark across the country, including Broadway in New York.
While the Playhouse, Palace and Rocky Top 10 were all able to reopen during the pandemic, they struggled with low attendance, reduced capacity, additional safety measures and uncertainty. The Playhouse has canceled several scheduled performances during the pandemic out of caution if there was illness among the staff and cast.
“We had the chance to perform in 2020,” McDonald said. “We were not truly shuttered like a Broadway house.”
But while the Playhouse returned to the stage, they are staging fewer shows. There had been 17 shows planned for the 2020 season, but only 14 were staged.
The Playhouse did receive Paycheck Protection Program funds and other relief during 2020. That helped get through 2020 and keep folks on staff until shows began in April 2021, but the theater continues to rely on ticket sales for revenue.
McDonald said staff at the Playhouse were returning to wearing masks as a precaution, with increased cleaning and social distancing.
Rocky Top 10 reopened earlier than other regional theaters, drawing patrons from outside the county for a time.
“It’s taken longer than I thought it would to get to semi-normal,” Moore said.
He said the grant to the theater will help with payroll, though he is also struggling with staffing at the theater.
“I could hire six right now,” Moore said.
The start of the school year changes his staffing availability, he said.
And while the pandemic dealt movie theaters a blow, it was compounded by changing technology and movie studios turning to home streaming for distribution.
“It’s killing little theaters,” he said. “There are few studios that are not streaming the same day movies are opening nationwide.”
The pandemic also disrupted movie filming and production which has caused a lot of changes to the release schedule. Movie studios determine when movies are released, which theaters get the films and how long they can be shown in theaters.
The Rocky Top 10 played many classic films during 2020, though they have returned to first-run movies.
“I can’t imagine any industry impacted as much as us for as long,” he said. “It’s still killing us.”
The Shuttered Venue Operators Grants through the U.S. Small Business Administration includes more than $16.2 billion to help operators make up losses from the pandemic, but the program has struggled with applications and disbursements.
