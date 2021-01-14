A Cumberland County man was indicted by the grand jury Jan. 11 in the shooting death of a rural county man in September of last year. The indictment was one of dozens handed down by the panel.
Two Crossville men are also indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the deaths. One occurred in the county just outside the city limits and the other in an apartment complex inside the city limits
The grand jury handed down three one-count indictments in unrelated cases charging first-degree murder against Thomas Mack Arnold, Robert David Morse and Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruze that occurred last fall.
Arnold, 39, is charged with first-degree murder, accused in the shooting death of Billy Ray Jones, 63, Christian Rd. The scene is located in southwest Cumberland County off Brewer Rd. Jones died from a single shotgun blast to the chest. His body was found lying on a sofa in the living room of his mobile home.
Arnold was not at the scene when law enforcement officers arrived. He was taken into custody by Crisp County (Georgia) sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on I-75 near Cordell, GA.
Cruze, 34, is accused of causing the death of his wife, Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendez, on Aug. 2 at their home on Village Lane. He was taken into custody near the Centennial Park after her body was discovered in a wooded area behind the Village Lane apartment complex.
The death came as a result of a domestic argument that turned violent, TBI Special Agent Luke Webb said during a preliminary hearing.
Morse, 20, is accused in the shooting death of Matthew Dylan Musser, 20, at a Doris Dr. residence located east of Crossville on Sept. 26. Musser was found dead in his bed shot multiple times.
Morse and Musser were described as former friends when a dispute escalated in violence. Investigators said Morse rode a bicycle to the house where Musser had been lying down, entered the bedroom with a handgun and shot Musser. It is believed the dispute was domestic in nature over a third person.
Arraignment for Arnold and Cruz is scheduled for Jan. 15 for all persons being held in jail on other charges or unable to post bond. Those defendants with new indictments were given new court dates and were not required to attend Friday’s read-out of the indictments.
This is because of the Tennessee Supreme Court shutdown of in-appearance court appears, with a few exceptions, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that decided there was enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further action.
In unrelated cases, the following indictments were handed down.
Pick-up indictments
Defendants were arrested on sealed indictments charging the listed charges, It is the first time those defendants will appear in court on the new charges.
•Lee Floyd Bebley, sale of Oxymorphone and delivery of Oxymorphone occurring on June 16 and investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department.
•Cory Bernard Robinson, sale of Oxymorphone and delivery of Oxymorphone occurring on June 16 and investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department.
•Lee Floyd Bebley, sale of morphine and delivery of morphine occurring on Aug. 27 and investigated by Drug Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department.
Boundover cases
These cases were first presented in General Sessions Court with bond set and did not result in new arrests.
Burglary/theft
•Johnny Wayne Bell, theft of property of more than $1,000 and vandalism of more than $2,500 occurring on Oct, 19 and 20 involving heavy equipment and investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Carl James Creason, burglary and theft of property of more than $10,000 occurring on July 18 and investigated by CPD.
•Carl James Creason, theft of property of more than $1,000 and vandalism of more than $1,000 occurring on Aug. 13 and investigated by CPD.
•Carl James Creason, burglary and theft of property of more than $10,000 occurring on Aug. 12 and investigated by CPD.
•Taylor Lynn Presley, theft of property of more than $10,000 occurring on Aug. 12 and investigated by CPD.
•Taylor Lynn Presley, theft of property of less than $1,000 (shoplifting) occurring on July 29 and investigated by CPD.
•Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, theft of property of less than $1,000 and vandalism of less than $1,000 occurring on June 18 and investigated by CPD.
•Kelly Renee Debord, theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on Aug. 20 and investigated by CCSO.
•Jessica Lynn Laymon, burglary occurring on Aug. 28, 2019, and investigated by FFGPD.
•Gary Paul Graham, burglary and assault occurring on Aug, 28, 2019 and investigated by FFGPD.
Assault
•Patrick Dashuan Angel, domestic assault occurring on March 14, 2019, and investigated by CPD Ptl. Koby Wilson.
•Kenneth Bartlett Payson, felony aggravated assault in connection with a July 4 incident investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Kelly Renee Debord, felony aggravated assault and domestic assault occurring on Nov. 14 and investigated by CPD.
•Charles Henry Higginbotham II, aggravated assault and domestic assault occurring on July 30 and investigated by FFGPD.
•Dylan Caleb Howard, domestic assault occurring June 23 and investigated by CPD.
•Jared Lionel Tharp, felony aggravated assault and domestic assault occurring on Aug. 29 and investigated by CCSO.
•Paul Frances Mathews, felony aggravated assault and domestic assault occurring on March 15 and investigated by CCSO.
•Thomas Edward Metcalf, aggravated assault reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon by a felon occurring on July 19, 2019 and investigated by CCSO and CPD.
•Catherine Denise Pollock, domestic assault occurring July 6 and investigated by CCSO.
•Catherine Denise Pollock, two counts of felony aggravated assault occurring on Sept 21 and investigated by CCSO.
•Cory Bernard Robinson, domestic assault occurring on April 4 and investigated by CPD.
Possession
•Bryan Jeffery Arnett, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid for sale and/or delivery occurring on June 2 and investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Gerald Wayne Minotto, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid for sale and/or delivery occurring on June 2 and investigated by the CCSO.
•Adam Nicholas Collins, possession of methamphetamine occurring on May 21 and investigated by CPD.
•Shallymar Danyelle Cook, possession of methamphetamine occurring on July 19 and investigated by CPD and CCSO.
•Shallymar Danyelle Cook, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana occurring on June 26 and investigated by CCSO.
•Pamela Sue Copley, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug (Hydrochloride Ondansetron) and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Oct. 8, 2019, and investigated by the CCSO.
•Tyler Lynn Crisp, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and tampering with evidence occurring on June 14 and investigated by CCSO.
•Shana Renee Hinch, possession of Alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence occurring on Feb 3 and investigated by CPD.
•Mark Stephen Klimczak, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a felon occurring on Aug. 22 and investigated by CPD.
•Brian Lee Lance, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, armed during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a weapon by a felon occurring on Oct. 14 and investigated by CPD.
•Kember Denese Hasty Martin, introduction of contraband into a penal institution occurring on Aug. 16 and investigated by CCSO.
•Corey Bernard Robinson, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, introducing contraband (meth) into a penal institution and driving on a suspended license occurring March 4 and investigated by the CCSO.
•Cory Bernard Robinson, sale of oxymorphone, delivery of oxymorphone, possession of oxymorphone for sale and/or delivery, possession of an analogue for sale and/or delivery, possession of marijuana for sale and/or delivery and violation of bond conditions occurring June 30 and investigated by the CCSO.
•Carol Lee Shell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Dec. 20, 2019, and investigated by the CCSO.
•Brian Allen Sherrill, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery occurring on Nov 24, 2018, and investigated by CPD.
•Brian Allen Sherrill, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Jan. 14, 2020, and investigated by CCSO.
•Travis John Stowers, sale of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine, delivery of more than .5 grams of meth, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of oxycodone for sale and/or delivery, possession of suboxone, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Feb. 2 and March 10 and investigated by the CCSO.
•Jessica Leigh Adkins, sale of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine, delivery of more than .5 grams of meth, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Feb. 2 and March 10 and investigated by the CCSO.
•Robert Paul Wankel, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on July 5 and investigated by CCSO.
•Carolyn Marie Williams, possession of methamphetamine occurring on July 3 and investigated by CCSO.
•Kenneth Jacob Willis, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery occurring on Jan. 8, 2020, and investigated by CCSO.
Driving under the influence
•James Bruce Padgett, fifth offense driving under the influence per se, occurring Nov. 13 and investigated by THP.
Evading
•Michael Lee Hopkins, evading arrest occurring on Oct. 14 and investigated by CCSO.
•Willis Lee Melton, evading arrest occurring on Feb. 24 and investigated by CCSO.
Miscellaneous
•Patrick D. Breeding, violation of an order of protection occurring on Jan. 8, 2020, and investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Glenda Gail Sherrill, filing a false report occurring on April 19 and investigated by the CCSO.
•Natasha Reshone Notario-Aguilar, leaving the scene of a vehicle crash with injuries occurring on May 21 and investigated by CPD.
