A speeding vehicle on I-40 grabbed the attention of a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy whose investigation led to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects wanted in the East Tennessee county of Grainger.
Taken into custody on the Grainger County warrants charging armed robbery with a weapon were Christopher Camile Polley, 25, 1860 Rose Circlem, Morristown, and Bridget Ann McBee, 20, 6382 Camedopn Lane, Whitesburg,
In addition to the charges already filed, McBee was charged with theft after Deputy Keyton Harthun ran a check on the vehicle’s tag, and either the license plate or the vehicle came back as reported stolen. Bond on the Cumberland County charge was set at $5,000 with an appearance scheduled in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
Harthun wrote in his report he was at the cross over on I-40 at the 336 mile marker shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle passed in the west lane at a high rate of speed. The deputy reported the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph as it continued west.
The vehicle suddenly changed lanes near the 329 exit in Crab Orchard, traveled onto the off-ramp, crossed over the I-40 overpass and attempted to reenter I-40. At that point the driver, identified as McBee, lost control of the vehicle and struck a construction sign, coming to stop on the ramp.
Both persons inside the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident.
The vehicle and three knives — one of which is believed to have been used in the robbery — were seized as evidence and a dog found in the vehicle was turned over to county animal control for safe keeping.
The two were then taken to the Justice Center and were held until Grainger County and state investigators could question them and return them to Rutledge, TN.
Efforts to talk with investigators with the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office were unsuccessful.
