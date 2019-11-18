Action on a proposed water leak protection plan was tabled by the Crossville City Council Tuesday when Councilman J.H. Graham III questioning why the city couldn’t form its own water leak fund.
“It’s something I feel like we need to discuss more,” Graham said. “I feel like since we’re going with claims and losses now and our water and sewer department is doing that now, we need to see if we can’t handle this ourselves.”
The city has about 13,000 water customers, and sewer customers are charged based on their water use. The city’s current policy is to split the cost of the water leak bill with the customer 50-50. Sewer bills are adjusted since the leaked water did not enter the sewer system.
Graham said water adjustment data from 2014 through 2017 showed losses of $383,658.
“That’s just our part,” he said. “The customer has lost the same amount, as well.”
That brought the average yearly water leak claims to about $190,000.
The 2018 loss was $115,000 for the city, for a total of $230,000 in annual loss.
“I have contacted several customers in our community and listened to some real horror stories about water leaks and the need for the protection a plan might have to offer,” Graham said. “Most of the time, it happens at the worst time it could happen.”
The city has heard proposals from two companies offer water leak protection services in the past year: ServLine, who met with the council in March, and Water Leak Relief, who presented their offer at the November work session.
Josh Stone, vice president for Water Leak Relief, a Crossville-based company, said during the work session Nov. 5, said he understood how the city’s current policy attempted to help their customers.
“I’m one of your water customers in Catoosa,” Stone said.
He recently had a water leak that resulted in a $700 water bill, up dramatically from his usual $50 bill. While the city’s policy covered half the amount, he still had to pay about $300 more than usual for the lost water.
“You did everything in your policy that you could do for me,” he told the council. “But we were both still out.”
The program would pay when customers had a bill that is more than double the average bill for the preceding three months. The city would not lose half the water cost.
Mayor James Mayberry said during the council meeting Nov. 12, “I have a property out of town where I pay for leak protection. I’ve had water loss in the past. I think some type of leak protection would be helpful to the customer and to the city.”
Both companies proposed adding a small fee of $1.30-$1.40 each month per residential customer. The city could increase that amount to cover their administration costs.
Water Leak Relief would limit benefits to two claims each year for a maximum of $2,500.
The company also proposed a monthly fee to provide water line and sewer line protection, which would help pay the cost of repairing their water lines.
City Attorney Will Ridley declared he was also part of the Water Leak Relief company and recused himself from advising the council on issues related to the proposal.
Water Leak Relief would limit benefits to two claims each year for a maximum of $2,500.
The company also proposed a monthly fee to provide water line and sewer line protection, which would help pay the cost of repairing their water lines.
Graham proposed the city charge customers $1.40 per month, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, with funds placed in a cash reserve account. Those funds would be used to help customers pay the high water bills that often alert them to a water leak. It would also cover the cost the city has incurred in assisting customers with half the high bill.
Using historic data on water loss payments, the fund could generate as much as $35,000 in revenue to the city’s water department. It would also provide the city interest income on the fund.
“And it’s something we’ve done in the past,” he said, referring to a fund for water line rehab and sewer grinder pump reserve fund.
He didn’t propose a city program for line repair.
He moved to table action on a leak protection program pending further information and discussion. The motion was supported by Councilman Scot Shanks and unanimously approved.
In other action, the council approved the following items:
•Appointed Ethan Medley, leisure services department director, and Asa Reese, Crossville businessman, to serve on the Cumberland County Convention and Visitors Bureau board
•Contract for the 2020 Alcohol Enforcement Grant, a $25,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Safety used to pay for officer overtime and materials for programs related to driving under the influence
•Third and final reading of an ordinance amending Crossville Municipal Code regarding rules of the road
•While meeting as the beer board, an on-premises beer permit for Hi Tokyo Steak House at 1246 N. Main St.
Mayberry also announced his appointment of local physician and pilot Larry Patterson to the Crossville Memorial Airport Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.