Guidelines have been announced for the June commencement exercises for Cumberland County’s Class of 2020.
Graduation events will be held:
•Phoenix School, June 26 at 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial High School Auditorium
•Stone Memorial High School, June 29 at 6:30 p.m., at Panther stadium or gymnasium, depending on weather forecast
•Cumberland County High School, June 30 at 6:30 p.m., at Jet Stadium or gymnasium, depending on weather forecast
Graduates will be provided tickets for their family members, with the number of tickets depending on the location.
CCHS and SMHS students will each receive 4 tickets for an outside ceremony. If graduation must be held indoors, students will receive 2 tickets.
Graduates of The Phoenix School will each receive 4 tickets due to the smaller number of graduates.
All students must take place in a mandatory graduation practice the morning of their respective graduation, set for 8:30 a.m.
Doors will open for graduation exercises at 5 p.m. Each graduates ticket holders should arrive together. Temperature checks will be required for admittance, with no one indicating a temperature over 100 degrees admitted. Ticket holders will be seated together. There will be no open seating due to CDC guidelines.
Guests will not be permitted on the stage, track or gym floor before, during or after the ceremony.
The school system will air all graduation events online using Facebook Live at the school system’s Facebook page.
