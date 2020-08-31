We will continue to see a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms each day for the week ahead with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s and dropping into the 60s at night. If we are lucky it looks like the rain chances may go into the slight category by next weekend. It does look like we're going to see a gradual cool down into the first 10 days of September with many afternoons only in the 70s.
The remains of Hurricane Laura generally brought an inch to an inch and 3/4 of rain to our county last week. The heaviest amounts of 1.75 inches generally reached in a band from Pleasant Hill to around Lake Tansi. We had wind gusts to 30 miles per hour from the storm. It looks like September and October will also be active for hurricanes so we will probably be affected more later this season in our area.
There were two small tornadoes produced by Laura in Middle Tennessee with one in Warren County heavily damaging two barns. Wind was estimated at 65 miles per hour. Another weak tornado with wind of 75 miles per hour was on the ground for only 2 miles and it occurred in Putnam County south of Baxter. These were the first August tornadoes ever recorded in Warren and Putnam counties.
As I said last week we are seeing things we've never seen before and it just keeps happening. If you have questions or need me to look up some weather data for you, my email is weather1@charter.net.
