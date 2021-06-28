Ina Maxwell got her report card last Thursday evening In the form of evaluations from members of the Cumberland County Board of Education. She was graded in a number of categories that focused largely on job performance and working with the board.
Based on the percentages indicated in the bar graphs, there’s at least one board member (possibly more given the anonymity of the survey) who gave Maxwell a low grade in virtually every category. That prompted several board members to voice support for Maxwell and the job she’s done under challenging circumstances.
“It’s glaringly apparent someone is not happy with the job she’s done,” said 9th District board member Stace Karge. “I think she’s done an outstanding job.”
Chairman Jim Inman echoed those sentiments, adding that Maxwell was thrown into the fire with COVID-19. “I don’t expect anyone could have done better,” he said.
Fifth District board member Tony Brock said the board made a wise choice in selecting Maxwell, who took the job in the midst of the pandemic.
School board attorney Earl Patton, who presented the results of the evaluation, said the responses were varied but mostly positive.
Maxwell said her heart is in the job and serving the children of Cumberland County and she welcomes input from the board.
“Let me know how I can grow and support things,” she said.
That show of support for Maxwell is reflected in a survey of 266 faculty and staff done earlier this year.
On the question of whether they felt supported by the director of schools, 164 (61.65%)) strongly agreed and 84 (31.58%) agreed. Thirteen (4.89%) disagreed and three (1.13%) strongly disagreed.
Responding to the question of whether the director encourages suggestions for improvement, 145 (54.51%) strongly agreed and 99 (37.22%) agreed. Fourteen (5.26%) disagreed and one (.38%) strongly disagreed.
When asked if they felt comfortable raising issues and concerns with the director, 124 (46.62%) strongly agreed and 111 (41.73%) agreed. Seventeen (6.39%) disagreed and four (1.5%) strongly disagreed.
Finally, on whether the director develops good staff morale and loyalty to the school system, 163 (61.28%) strongly agreed and 84 (31.58%) agreed. Fifteen (5.64%) agreed and two (.75%) strongly disagreed.
In other business, the board unanimously passed three policies following first and second readings. They combined the two readings so the policies would be in place when the fiscal year begins July 1.
Under the emergency, bereavement and legal leave policy, one of the three approved, certified employees shall be granted bereavement leave following the death of an immediate family member, and those days will not be charged toward sick or personal leave time.
Also passed was the attendance policy, which addresses excused absences and truancy.
Absences will be considered excused or unexcused. Added to the list of excused absences are injury and school-endorsed activities. Students who are absent five days without adequate excuse will be reported to the director of schools/designee, who will inform the parents/guardians of the absence. If documentation of the absences is not received within adequate time, the director or designee will implement Tier II of the progressive truancy plan that includes a conference with the students’ parents or guardians, an attendance contract signed by the student and parents/guardians, and regular followup meetings.
The third and final policy passed was physical exams and immunizations. It states the principal/designee shall ensure a complete physical examination of each student entering school for the first time and participation on any athletic team or any other strenuous physical activity program. Students are required to provide proof of immunization to attend school. Previously, students could be exempted from providing these records based on religious tenets and practices. Under the new policy, this still is in place except in the event of COVID-19 or any variant outbreak.
Brock, reporting for the athletic committee, said ticket prices to school sporting events will remain the same for students. That was the “ticket” for Inman.
“It’s been $2 for students for many, many, many years,” Inman said. “I’m glad we’re keeping it low for the kids.”
As a further indication Cumberland County schools are returning to normal, the board approved an updated list for approved field trip locations. The sites are varied and include the Chattanooga and Gatlinburg aquariums, Chattanooga Lookouts Stadium, Chickamauga Battlefield, and the Crossville Chronicle.
