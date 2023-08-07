C121QP36003C.jpg
Zachary Shapiro

Cumberland County Board of Education Building and Grounds Committee

Monday, Aug. 7

Central Services

368 Fourth St.

4:30 p.m.

Agenda includes digital sign at South Cumberland Elementary, a band tower at CCHS and updates on the CCHS auditorium and SMHS baseball complex.

 

Crossville Airport Committee

Monday, Aug. 7

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy. 

4 p.m.

 

Cumberland Plateau Regional Water Authority

Monday, Aug. 7

Cumberland Medical Center

421 S. Main St.

Conference Rooms A&B

6 p.m.

Agenda includes update on the Aug. 24 Cumberland Plateau Water Summit, to be held at the Cumberland Mountain State Park, the 2024 operating budget, banking activity, and discussion of the city of Crossville.

 

Crossville City Council

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Crossville City Hall

392 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

Agenda includes appointments to various boards, contract amendments, bids and purchases, street closures, funding for the veterans service office, and a regional American Rescue Plan Act grant application.

 

Cumberland County Health Council

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Cumberland County Health Department

1503 S. Main St.

Noon

 

Cumberland County Board of Education

Policy Committee

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Central Services

368 Fourth ST.

4:30 p.m.

Agenda includes review of policies related to school admissions, immunizations, compulsory attendance, library materials, social media for employees, use of cell phones in school and security.

