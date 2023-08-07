Cumberland County Board of Education Building and Grounds Committee
Monday, Aug. 7
Central Services
368 Fourth St.
4:30 p.m.
Agenda includes digital sign at South Cumberland Elementary, a band tower at CCHS and updates on the CCHS auditorium and SMHS baseball complex.
Crossville Airport Committee
Monday, Aug. 7
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
4 p.m.
Cumberland Plateau Regional Water Authority
Monday, Aug. 7
Cumberland Medical Center
421 S. Main St.
Conference Rooms A&B
6 p.m.
Agenda includes update on the Aug. 24 Cumberland Plateau Water Summit, to be held at the Cumberland Mountain State Park, the 2024 operating budget, banking activity, and discussion of the city of Crossville.
Crossville City Council
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Crossville City Hall
392 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
Agenda includes appointments to various boards, contract amendments, bids and purchases, street closures, funding for the veterans service office, and a regional American Rescue Plan Act grant application.
Cumberland County Health Council
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Cumberland County Health Department
1503 S. Main St.
Noon
Cumberland County Board of Education
Policy Committee
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Central Services
368 Fourth ST.
4:30 p.m.
Agenda includes review of policies related to school admissions, immunizations, compulsory attendance, library materials, social media for employees, use of cell phones in school and security.
