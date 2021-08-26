Tennessee passed a grim milestone on Wednesday, surpassing 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and more than 13,200 deaths.
Gov. Bill Lee says hospitals across the state are struggling with capacity to care for patients hospitalized by the virus and he encouraged Tennesseans to get one of the available vaccines against the novel coronavirus.
“Vaccine is our No. 1 tool for battling this pandemic,” Lee said on a conference call with members of the Tennessee Press Association on Thursday. “We encourage people to get a vaccine, to talk to trusted providers in their community.”
There were 2,800 people hospitalized in Tennessee Wednesday. The state’s hospitalizations peaked at around 3,400 patients last winter.
“We hope that we don’t get there before the surge turns around, but we have no way of knowing that and, as of today, the surge has shown no signs of curbing,” Lee said.
Staffing continued to be the biggest challenge facing hospitals and health care systems, he said.
“We have the beds in our health care facilities. It’s that we don’t have enough staffed beds. We can’t solve that by building alternative care centers,” Lee added.
In Cumberland County, active cases dipped to 696 after reaching 725 cases on Sunday — the highest number of cases in the county since January. Cumberland County’s highest reported number of cases was 861 on Jan. 10, 2021.
There was one death reported for Cumberland County on Monday, bringing the number of residents who have died from the virus since March 2020 to 153.
Lee said the state administered more than 140,000 vaccines in the past week. Meigs County has been recognized for having the highest vaccination rate in the state with 60% of the population having at least one of the two-dose vaccines.
In Cumberland County, 38.6% of residents have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with 42.26% having at least one dose.
The state has relaxed some regulations to help hospitals make the best use of their medical staff and is sending the Tennessee National Guard to hospitals facing staffing shortages. It is also reopening grants for hospital staffing to help facilities recruit and retain medical staff.
The state is also reminding people who test positive for the virus of an available treatment.
“Treatment is available and it’s highly effective, particularly monoclonal antibodies,” Lee said.
There are more than 140 facilities providing monoclonal antibodies, which are most effective in the early days of the illness.
To help the community understand the situation at local hospitals, many health care organizations have launched new information dashboards, including Cumberland Medical Center through Covenant Health.
That dashboard, updated Thursday at noon, showed 27 patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. There were approximately nine patients in the intensive care unit.
According to the information dashboard, available at covenanthealth.com/covid-19-dashboard, 89% of all patients were unvaccinated and 100% of ICU patients were unvaccinated.
Across the Covenant Health system, there were 266 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with approximately 55 patients in ICU. About 84% of all patients are unvaccinated, and 88% of ICU patients are unvaccinated, according to the data.
Cookeville Regional Medical Center reported Thursday it had 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 of which were in the hospital’s ICU. Fifteen were on ventilators.
There were two deaths at the hospital since its Wednesday update, one from Cumberland County and one from California. Both patients were unvaccinated, the hospital reported.
On Wednesday, CRMC reported 19 patients from Cumberland County. It also said 55 of the 65 patients that day were not vaccinated, seven were vaccinated and vaccination status was unknown for three patients. The average age of ICU patients was 50 while the average age of all hospitalized patients was 56.
Lee also addressed the growing number of cases among school-age children. Since Aug. 2, Tennessee has seen 32.74% increase in infections among children ages 0-10 and 22.48% increase in people ages 11-20.
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital reported Wednesday they have admitted 11 patients with COVID-19 in the past seven days. On Wednesday, they had four patients, with one in the ICU.
In Cumberland County, from Aug. 2-23, there were 106 new cases among ages 0-10 and 187 cases among the 11-20 age group.
The school system reported 161 students and 21 staff members with COVID-19 last week, with 317 students and three staff members in quarantine.
Last school year, the number of cases among students peaked at 45 cases with 562 students in quarantine the week of Dec. 18, just before schools closed for the winter break.
“There is a lot of effort being made to keep schools open in person, safely,” Lee said.
Lee issued an executive order Aug. 16 that parents to opt out of locally instituted school mask mandates by notifying the school in writing of their decision. Lee said the executive order does not prevent schools from issuing mask mandates.
“We think this path forward encourages parents — their child is less likely to get sick and less likely to miss school if they are masked,” Lee said. “We want them to have that information so that they can make the decisions but, at the end of the day, we want parents to have the ultimate decision making in that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.