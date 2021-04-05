Some of Tennessee’s highest-ranking elected officials, including Gov. Bill Lee, visited Crossville late last month for the dedication of a painting of Justin P. Wilson.
The ceremony was held at Cumberland Mountain State Park where Wilson, namesake of the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park, was also in attendance.
A painting honoring Wilson was unveiled and will be displayed at Cumberland Mountain State Park until a building can be placed on the Cumberland Trail State Park after completion.
Cumberland Trail State Park stretches from Signal Mountain near Chattanooga all the way to the Cumberland Gap near the Tennessee/Virginia border. The park passes through Cumberland County and includes both Black and Brady Mountain’s trails.
Cumberland Mountain State Park was named after Wilson, the state’s former comptroller. Crossville was chosen due to Cumberland Mountain State Park’s proximity to the Cumberland Trail State Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.