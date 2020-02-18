For the first time in a long time, I can tell you about some drier air that is going to be affecting the Plateau. No major rain systems are expected for five straight days from Wednesday through Sunday.
High temperatures will climb from the low 40s on Thursday to the low 50s by Sunday. The coldest night looks to be Thursday night, around 20 degrees.
In the extended forecast, readers need to watch from the 24th to the 28th when several cold fronts are expected to move through.
This could bring a threat of heavy rain or, possibly, severe weather. It is hard to believe the Crossville area picked up nine inches of rain in the first two weeks of February, and that was the case across much of the county.
On the night of the 12th, wind gusts to 48 mph recorded, and quite a few trees toppled onto power lines, knocking out power to over 3,000 VEC customers at the height of the event.
Feb. 20 marks the fifth anniversary of what is regarded as the worst natural disaster in the history of Cumberland County. People still talk about the worst ice storm in local history.
One to two inches of ice was recorded with temperatures below freezing and winds gusting to 50 mph. Damage to trees and power lines was extreme. Throughout the night residents could hear limbs cracking and trees falling.
Flashes of exploding transformers lit up the night. Cumberland and Eastern Putnam County received the most extreme part of this storm. The entire week of weather was one residents will never forget.
Two inches of snow fell on the 18th, the temperature dropped to 5 below zero on the 19th and then the ice storm hit on the 20th into the 21st.
If you have any questions or comments, you can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net.
