John Conor collected a $500 check from Elks Lodge 2751 last week — exceeding the fundraising goal he’d set for the Gold Star family memorial planned for Cumberland County’s Veterans Memorial Park.
“It is important to remember their sacrifice to our community and country,” said Conor, who is leading the effort to raise funds for the memorial.
There are about 200 such monuments in the United States, according to the Tour of Honor database, with seven in Tennessee.
Gold Star families are the spouses, parents, siblings, or children of someone who served and died in the line of duty in the U.S. armed services or who died as a result of injuries sustained in such service.
“There are hundreds of families living here who qualify as Gold Star families, all of whom have no recognition for their loss in our Veterans Memorial Park,” Conor said.
The Elks donation from the veteran committee joins other community donations.
The memorial is set to be unveiled during the annual Veterans Day program, set Nov. 11 at Memorial Park.
Conor asks Gold Star families to contact him at jandeconor@gmail.com to be recognized during the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.