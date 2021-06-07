The Cumberland Plateau will be in an unsettled weather pattern this week with showers and scattered thunderstorms likely each afternoon. Rain will also be possible at night.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for the weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s.
June is the only month of the year that residents have experienced both frost and triple-digit temperatures. On June 3, 1956, temperatures dropped to 33 degrees with frost. In contrast, temperatures hit 104 degrees on June 29, 2012.
Readers have been asking where they can find daily precipitation totals for the county. Go to cocorahs.org and near the top click on view data, then click daily precipitation reports and enter your state and county and a list of rain gauges that reported that day will pop up.
Some counties have lots of reporters and some just a few. This is also the website where you can sign up to be an observer for your community. If you need further information you can drop me an email anytime to weather1@charter.net.
For weather anytime call the weather line at 707-5533.
