Go to Plateau Creative Arts Center for Glitz and Glitter, a unique shopping opportunity on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Hours for this open house event are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Admission is $5. The first 50 guests will receive a free gift, and door prizes will be given away every half hour.
Vendors from the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade will offer a variety of arts and craft items. Free gift wrapping is available.
Endless Possibilities, the fine arts and crafts gift shop and the gallery will also be open for shopping.
There will be music, snacks and wine tasting provided by Good Times. This will be an ideal opportunity for shopping for everyone on that Christmas list.
The Arts Center is at 451 Lakeview Dr.
To find out more about this event, call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale.
The Plateau Creative Arts Center is handicapped accessible.
