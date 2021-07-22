The Cumberland County Commission appointed Sandy Gilbert to fill the position of Cumberland County Property Assessor Monday night after hearing from a crowded field of 13 applicants.
Gilbert served as the deputy property assessor under Lori Powell, who was elected to the position in August 2020. Powell passed away May 20, and Gilbert has been leading the office in the interim.
“I want to thank everyone that has confidence in me and believes in me,” Gilbert said following taking the oath of office. “I am going to do this job to the best of my ability. Thank you all.”
The appointment fills the post until the county general election in August 2022. The county primary election is set for May 2022. The winner of that election will serve for two years, returning the office to its four-year election cycle in 2024.
Gilbert has worked in the assessor’s office for 31 years, beginning her career there as a field appraiser in 1990. She has also held positions of personal property supervisor and customer service and office manager before Powell named her the chief deputy property assessor in September 2020.
In this role, she has managed the office in the absence of the property assessor and assisted with training of department staff.
She stressed the importance of cross-training within the office.
She assists the public with questions regarding assessments, ownership, appraised values, sales verification, and other issues, including filing appeals with the local and state board of equalization. She also has worked in personal property, charged to local businesses.
Gilbert was one of six applicants currently employed in the property tax assessor’s office. Other applicants included Sheila Drake, supervisor of field appraisal; Tory King, GIS specialist; Mark Madden, field appraiser; Stacie Reed, property transfers; and Gail Vinson, office manager.
All stressed their relationships with the community, within the office and with state agencies — something vital as the office continues the five-year reappraisal cycle.
“This is the most critical function our office sees,” Gilbert said. “In my 31 years in the office, I’ve worked through four countywide reappraisals.”
Preliminary work has already started on the countywide reappraisal, with work to begin in earnest as early as September.
Gilbert asked the commission to keep her in place through 2022 to avoid interrupting the office during the reappraisal.
“Then the voters can choose if they want to keep me as assessor or if they want a new assessor,” she said.
Applicants from outside the property assessor’s office were:
•Chad Garrett
•Tom Howard
•Chad Norris
•Aaron Pedigo
•Stephen Andrew Powell
•Kelli G. Tipton
Donald E. Johnson Jr. was not present for the meeting.
James C. Cook removed withdrew his application prior to the Monday meeting.
There were no additional names put forth during the meeting by the public or from commissioners.
Both Howard and Norris indicated they intend to seek the office when it is put on the ballot next year.
Howard was among the field of candidates in 2020. He finished third among the eight candidates in the Republican primary with 1,636 votes. Powell was unopposed in the August 2020 general election.
Lewis Taylor finished second with 1,683 votes, but was not among the applicants for the vacancy.
“I want to be the next assessor,” Howard said during his presentation to the commission. “If I’m blessed and God’s willing, you all will appoint me. If not, I’ll just have to run for it next year.”
Norris discussed his experience as a real estate agent and broker before working as an investigator with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He also serves as a commissioner for the 1st District.
When asked if he planned to run next year for the office, Norris said, “Yes, that is my intention unless God provides a different option.”
State law outlines the process for appointments. Commissioners nominate individuals from the pool of applicants, and they were allowed to nominate multiple candidates. Because Norris is currently serving on the commission, he would become ineligible to participate in the vote if nominated, reducing the number of votes needed for a majority from 10 to 9.
The following nominations were made by commissioners:
•Howard, nominated by Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner
•Vinson, nominated by Sue York, 1st District commissioner
•Gilbert, nominated by David Gibson, 4th District commissioner
•Stephen Andrew Powell, nominated by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner
•Drake, nominated by Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner
•Tipton, nominated by Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner
•King, nominated by Hyder
Mall said, “What has struck me is the staff of the assessor’s office. I would like to commend every one of them who talked about their teamwork, their cohesiveness and how they work together. That is to their credit. Under Lori Powell’s leadership, you have done a great job.”
Gilbert received votes from Mall; Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner; Stone; Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner; Gibson; Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner; Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner; Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner; Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner; Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner; Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner; and Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner.
Drake received a vote from Patterson; Howard received a vote from Sherrill; Stephen Andrew Powell received a vote from Hyder; and Vinson received a vote from York.
Norris abstained. Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, was not present for the meeting.
Gilbert was sworn in by Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster immediately following the vote.
Several commissioners encouraged all the applicants to consider running for office next year.
“Run for it. It makes you a better person,” Hyder said. “It’s one of the hardest things we do, and this is the first time I remember doing a countywide position.”
In other business, the commission appointed Katie Hardt to the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission to replace Martha Kemmer Hale, who resigned from the board. Hardt was appointed to a term extending through Aug. 31, 2025.
Darren Brock was appointed to serve as a judicial commissioner for Cumberland County, with a one-year term.
