Virgil Thompson stood before the congregation at Liberty Baptist Church in May 2019 and told them, in three or four months, he would be running — either in the yard with his sons or in heaven with his grandfather.
Thompson, 39, was leaving the next day for Durham, NC. He and wife, Jennifer, would be spending the next several months there as they prepared for Virgil to have a double-lung transplant.
"What a blessing this has been," said Jennifer last week. "I'm thankful."
Jennifer had been scheduled to speak at the April Donate Life month observance, but concerns over group gatherings led to that event's cancellation.
Growing up with Cystic Fibrosis
Thompson was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was 2. The disease affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices, making them thicker. Thompson described the effect to the congregation as similar to stopped-up pipes, causing damage to lungs, the liver, pancreas and other organs.
Parents James and Linda Thompson were told little Virgil would likely never make it to school age and to enjoy the time they had. And that's what they did. They didn't tell the toddler about his diagnosis, allowing him to have a normal childhood.
When Virgil was 14, he started having pain in his chest. He told his parents, and they shared that early diagnosis with him.
As he got older, he started needing to take medicine and making more trips to the hospital. He was accepted to law school after graduating from the University of Tennessee, but his health forced him to leave.
"That hurt. That's what I was going to do. I was going to become a lawyer. That was always my plan," he said.
Virgil said he was lost for a time.
"But God was with me the whole time," he said during that May testimony.
A Love Story
Virgil first met Jennifer when both were students at Roane State Community College. They dated briefly but went their separate ways after college.
"I always thought he was so handsome," she said. "I always wondered what happened to that guy."
In early 2012, social media brought the two back together. He asked her to meet up for a cup of coffee. The now-single mom of a 4-year-old thought, "Why not?”
"He was doing so well with his health then," she said.
"I'd always felt in my heart I had met the person I was supposed to be with. Virgil was the one," she said.
As their relationship progressed, they began talking about marriage. When a cystic fibrosis flare-up left him hospitalized that December, he worried his condition would be a "deal breaker" for the relationship. He needed to relocate from Knoxville to Crossville.
"I quickly said, 'Well, I can come with you,'" Jennifer said. "I am honored God thought enough of me to bring us together."
The two married in April 2013 and set up their home in Cumberland County.
Virgil had been told he would likely never have children of his own. Doctors also cautioned him against stepchildren, because children often have illnesses. Cystic fibrosis made him susceptible to respiratory infections and pneumonia.
Virgil said becoming a stepfather was a miracle.
Then, in 2015, the couple had a second miracle, when Virgil Blue was born, named that for his blue eyes.
His 36th birthday was a celebration. That had been the average life expectancy of CF patients, though treatments continue to extend that number.
A Gift
In the last few years, Virgil's hospital visits had become more frequent. He started having to carry an oxygen backpack and his lung function decreased. He had trouble making plans with friends or family because he never knew how he would feel that day.
"Virgil had been prepping his whole life that one day he might need a lung transplant," Jennifer said.
His lung function was about 20% at this time. Vanderbilt referred him to Duke University Medical Center's transplant center. One of the doctors asked why Virgil wanted a lung transplant.
"He said, 'I've got these two boys. I feel like if I can spend a little more time, quality time, with them and grow them in their walk with the Lord, and train them right, that it would be worth it,'" Jennifer said.
"The doctor said, 'I think we can help you, son.'"
The couple made their plans to relocate to Durham in June. Duke brings transplant patients to the campus and starts their rehabilitation prior to surgery. That can help improve recovery time.
But a lung transplant comes with a lot of possible complications. Virgil said during that May testimony at his church doctors said there was up to 60% chance he wouldn't survive the transplant.
His lung function was at 17% at that time.
"That's half a breath," Virgil said.
The surgery was a success, Jennifer said. The surgeon said everything went perfectly.
Virgil also made a donation of his lungs to advance research in cystic fibrosis treatment.
That was in July. As school was getting ready to start, he felt good enough to send Jennifer back home for the kids as they started back to school. Soon, he rejoined his family.
"Virgil had energy," Jennifer said.
They played outside. They hiked to base of Ozone Falls. He put up lights outside their home.
The family had a happy Christmas. Around the new year, as they walked up the hill in front of their home, Virgil turned to Jennifer and said, "Even if I don't have a lot of days, this transplant was worth it. Look at what I'm able to do. I'm not using oxygen. I'm getting to watch the kids play. I'm getting to do things I've not been able to do."
Life is a Vapor
In January, Virgil began feeling short of breath again. He required increasing amounts of oxygen, as well.
Duke sent a plane to Crossville to transport him and Jennifer back to Durham for treatment. Transplant patients take a variety of drugs to prevent their immune system from attacking their new organs. Unfortunately, the donor lungs carried a virus Virgil had never been exposed to, and the immunity-suppressing drugs were unable to stop his body's response. His lungs were scarred too much to allow him to recover. Virgil passed away Feb. 20.
Jennifer said, "He had quality time after the transplant, and we have a new set of memories that would not have been possible without our donor family."
She's thankful for every moment she had with Virgil. She's thankful for every memory she and her boys have to treasure.
When she returned home, she found the beginnings of Virgil's next testimony. Several churches had asked him to speak when he felt up to it.
"God is with you," it begins. "The reminder that life is a vapor (James 4:14) has been revelating in my mind," he wrote.
Jennifer said the Cumberland County community has wrapped her in love these past months. There were care packages while in Durham, gifts of food when she returned and countless prayers.
Jennifer is holding to her faith and hopes she'll see him again one day in Heaven.
There are more than 115,000 people currently awaiting the gift of an organ donation. Another person is added to the waiting list every 10 minutes.
Donations include vital organs like lungs, hearts, livers or kidneys. One person can save up to eight lives through organ donation. Tissue donations of corneas, heart valves, skin, nerves and more can impact 50 lives.
Individuals can authorize organ donation through an advanced directive or living will, the Apple Health app, through the Department of Safety driver's license or online at www.donatelifetn.org, www.registerme.org or www.BeTheGiftToday.com.
