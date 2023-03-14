Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigator David Gibson was honored for 42 years of service to Cumberland County and congratulated on his retirement from the office Friday, March 3. Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox presented Gibson with his service sidearm during the celebration, and Gibson received certificates of recognition from Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Congressman John Rose’s district representative Rebecca Foster. Cox added, “David Gibson has been instrumental in protecting this community for his entire career. David, you will be missed by all of us.”
