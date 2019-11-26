More rain will begin to move in on Thanksgiving and the chances will continue to increase from Friday through Sunday. Yes, another wet weekend is on the way! High temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Thanksgiving and rising to near 60 by Saturday. Get set for much colder air to move back in from Dec. 2-6. Highs may only be in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. I think we will see at least some light snow during the first few days of December. Stay tuned because I will be talking a lot about that this week. The big rain system this past Saturday brought 2 inches of rain to most of Cumberland County, 2.17 recorded officially in Crossville.
I love the sun and here is a fact that kind of freaked me out. The sun set in Barrow, Alaska, on Nov. 18, and will not rise again until Jan. 23 — 66 days of darkness! Reminds me of the movie "30 Days of Night.” The National Weather Service recently concluded a survey covering a 20-year period of the greatest cause of weather-related fatalities for each state across the country and the findings were rather interesting. In Middle and East Tennessee, most weather fatalities are due to tornadoes with the worst months being April and May and also a second season sometimes in November. Trees are dangerous during high wind. There have been several fatalities across Tennessee in the past few months from trees being blown down on houses and autos.
I want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. I am thankful for all of you, my good friends!
