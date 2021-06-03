Frozen yogurt fans have a new restaurant in Crossville just in time for summer as Cornerstone Frozen Yogurt is now open at 519 West Ave.
“We are locally-owned and excited to be joining the Crossville community,” said co-owner Michele Chumley. “Our goal is to keep fresh ideas and new products available for our customers.”
Cornerstone offers traditional and vegan self-serve frozen yogurt with a toppings bar. Their goal is not only quality frozen yogurt, but a unique experience with a multitude of creative opportunities.
Faith is key at Cornerstone Frozen Yogurt.
“We are a Christian business,” Chumley said. “Our mission is Colossians 3:23; ‘Whatever you do work at it with all of your heart.’ We do frozen yogurt and work at it with all of our heart.”
Cornerstone Frozen Yogurt is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday will see extended hours, as Cornerstone will be open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Cornerstone may be reached via phone at 931-704-6054.
