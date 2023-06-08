Cumberland County General Sessions Judge Amanda Worley says she believes the county’s court can continue operating with one judge for a while longer.
“It is very busy,” Worley told the county’s budget committee during its May 5 meeting. “Is it overwhelming? I’m not staying until 6 o’clock at night working on things. Have we had court until 6 p.m.? Yes, we have.”
General Sessions courts in Tennessee are courts of limited jurisdiction that hear both criminal and civil cases. While the duties for general sessions court can vary from county to county, depending on specific laws and private acts enacted for that county, Cumberland County’s general sessions court hears criminal cases for adults and juveniles, civil cases, family law cases such as divorce or custody matters, probate, and traffic tickets.
“I’m in court four days with dedicated dockets,” Worley said.
She also holds Trooper Court once a month on Fridays.
That can make it difficult to schedule hearings with attorneys, particularly for issues that require several hours or multiple days to hear.
“I had a case that looked like it would be multiple days. Ideally, you would like to have those in the same week or within a week or two,” Worley said.
But in that case, it took two months to schedule three days of hearings for the case.
Worley also has an interest in launching a mental health court.
“The issue again is the time that I have available. Where would I be able to plug that into my schedule?” Worley said.
Cumberland County has seen steady growth in its population, increasing from 56,053 residents in 2010 to an estimated 63,500 in July 2022. Yet, court dockets have decreased in recent years.
Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess told the Chronicle there were 5,140 criminal cases heard in general sessions court in 2022, down from 5,439 cases on the docket in 2019. There were 1,652 civil cases in 2022, down from 2,159 civil cases in 2019. There was a significant decrease in the number of tickets fielded in the General Sessions Trooper Court held one Friday each month — 2,813 in 2022, down from 5,047 in 2019.
Clerk and Master Ben Tollett told the Chronicle the court fielded:
• Juvenile Civil Cases: 332 in 2019, 265 in 2022
• Juvenile Criminal Cases: 268 in 2019 and 274 in 2022
• Probate and Family Cases: 568 in 2019 and 638 in 2022
Both Roane and Putnam counties have had two general sessions judges for many years, Worley said.
Putnam County Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Wilkerson told the Chronicle Putnam County General Sessions Court judges had 3,586 criminal cases and 2,287 civil cases in 2022. Those figures are down from 2019 when the court had 4,403 criminal cases and 3,662 civil cases on the docket.
Commissioner Joe Sherrill, 6th District, said Worley needs to think about when the county would need to add that position.
Worley said she would take the issue to local attorneys, and she noted the addition of a judge needs to be on the commission’s radar in the next few years.
Commissioner Rebecca Stone, 3rd District, said the commission might consider an additional judge in the next election cycle. Worley was elected last year with an eight-year term.
“I’m getting my legs under me and getting my arms around the volume and what’s taking the time,” Worley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.