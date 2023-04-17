It’s not yet known if the Tennessee General Assembly will take up legislation to enact extreme risk protection orders called for by Gov. Bill Lee last week.
Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said work was winding down for the 2023 session, with the state budget scheduled to be heard later this week.
“He proposed the idea, but we don’t have any language,” Sexton said. “There’s a lot of conversation still going on about how to write something for someone who is in imminent danger with due process and not ex parte.”
Lee has sought a law that would restrict access to guns for people who pose a threat to themselves or others in the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville March 27.
Lee has also issued an executive order to establish a 72-hour crime reporting requirement and requiring courts to submit timely and accurate information to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and require the TBI to examine the process for purchasing firearms and make a report of needed changes within 60 days.
“It’s going to require coming together, laying down our previously held positions potentially,” Lee said.
Last week, extreme-risk legislation filed by Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville, was removed from consideration in the late-filed bill committee by House Majority Leader Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland. Lamberth said he could not support a law with “ex parte” hearings.
Extreme risk protection laws allow a judge to make a temporary ruling that permits restricting access to firearms without hearing from the opposing party. That’s the ex parte concern Lamberth raised, though Freeman’s bill called for a hearing within 14 days.
Sexton said the House has taken steps to help strengthen school security this session, including $140 million for School Resource Officers in every school. He referenced incident at Cumberland County High School Thursday where a student brought a gun to the school.
A student reported the other student to the SRO and principal. The school went into a lockdown and the student was located and the weapon seized.
“The relationships that the SRO built, he was informed, and within five minutes, the situation was taken care of,” Sexton said. “Funding SROs in every school is a major deterrent from someone trying to come in as well as the internal threat that could be possible.”
Sexton said school systems like Cumberland who already have SROs in place will have flexibility to use the funds for additional officers or use the funds going toward current officers in other areas.
This past week, the House saw the return of both Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, who were reappointed by their local legislative bodies after being expelled from the House in a party-line vote the week before.
“Temperatures are running a little high, to a certain degree,” Sexton said of the exchanges in the House. “We’re trying our best to cool those down.”
Jones and Pearson, who are Black, were removed from the House following a protest on the floor of the chamber where the lawmakers called for action on gun control.
A third lawmaker, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, was also involved in the protest, but survived a resolution for expulsion by a margin of one vote.
That led to charges of racism against members of the House.
Sexton, who voted to expel all three, said the three were given an opportunity to defend themselves, take questions and make statements prior to the votes on the resolutions.
“Her entire argument was ‘I did not do what those other two did,’” Sexton told the Chronicle.
Johnson didn’t raise her voice, use a bullhorn or pound on the podium. That swayed some members of the House, Sexton said.
“Some of us, like me, thought since you’re there beside them, participating, and were there the entire time, that’s the same as pulling out the bullhorn,” Sexton said. “It was nothing about race. It was the actions of those three who chose to do what they did.”
