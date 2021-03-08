A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the burglary of a residence in the Westel community last month.
The pair were two of three persons identified by the resident who were captured on a game camera carrying items from the residence, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Darren Bryce Hamby, 47, and Amber Nichole Helton, 39, both of who listed Daysville Rd. addresses, are each charged with aggravated burglary.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on Feb. 22 at a home in the 1200 block of Westel Rd., according to Deputy Jacob Moore’s report. The pair were arrested Feb. 25, according to the report released this week.
When Moore arrived on the scene, he was shown pictures taken from a game cam. The pictures showed two men and a woman exiting the residence, carrying items from the house.
The door at the rear of an attached garage showed damage from a dead-bolt lock being broken and an ax lying on the ground nearby. A key to a four-wheeler was found on the ground near by. Also discovered was the theft of a catalytic converter from a Ford Ranger pickup.
The two suspects were identified from previous booking mug shots, the report continued.
Bond for both suspects was set at $10,000 and both will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
