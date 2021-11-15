Lucy Guzman was greeted with warm hellos, smiles and air hugs when she returned to Jessica Rollins’ kindergarten class in early November.
Guzman, a senior at Stone Memorial High School, is the first student in the county to take on a teaching practicum through the Teaching as a Profession program under the Career and Technical Education Department.
“I want to teach,” Guzman said of her career plans. “I want to finish with high school but start with the younger students.”
She has taken classes to help prepare her for her education career, beginning with Teaching Fundamentals her freshman year, the first year it was offered. Her elementary teacher April Moore had encouraged her to consider teaching, telling her she had a lot of qualities that make a great teacher.
She enjoyed the introductory class and followed it with Teaching as a Profession 1 and 2. During these classes, she was able to visit Tennessee Technological University and observe teachers in their classrooms at Stone Elementary.
“I really liked it,” Guzman said.
The work-based learning field experience serves as a capstone to her CTE coursework.
She’s read to students for story time, worked with students in small groups, and she’s used her Spanish language skills to help English language learners.
“I’ve never been so passionate about something,” said Guzman. “I take it very, very seriously. It’s a fun experience and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Guzman started her teaching experience at Martin Elementary. She will complete the fall term at Stone Elementary, spending several weeks with teachers in grades kindergarten-third. By the time she’s done with the term, she’ll have worked with 12 different teachers.
“She can see how different grade levels work and the differentiation among teachers,” said Leslie Williams, who teaches family and consumer sciences and education and training at SMHS.
“The kids love her,” said Rollins as she turned story time over to Guzman. “She’s such a great addition. She brings a lot of positivity and fun energy to the classroom.”
Rollins also liked that Guzman offered a positive role model and showed a student in a leadership role to the younger kids.
Rollins let Guzman lead a lesson in blending sounds to form words and often has the aspiring educator work with students in small groups.
“I already see natural teacher qualities in her,” Rollins said. “It’s fun to see that develop. And the experience she’s getting is priceless.”
Guzman will earn 1 1/2 credits for her teaching experience for the two class blocks she spends in the elementary schools. Robbie Casteel, CTE instructional coach, said efforts are in the works to potentially make the teaching practicum a dual enrollment opportunity in the future, but right now, it does not provide college credit.
“But it’s a great experience for her to be in a classroom,” Casteel said of Guzman. Many prospective teachers do not begin classroom practicums until their junior year of college.
Guzman is also completing an online portfolio where she shares what she’s done in class and her reflections on those experiences.
Williams said there will be another practicum student next semester, with 12 students taking the fundamentals class this term.
“Lucy has paved the way for that experience,” Williams said.
Williams said Guzman had initially wanted to work with older students, focusing on secondary education.
“She’s done so well with this age group,” she said.
Casteel said that’s another benefit of work-based learning — students have the opportunity to try out different experiences.
“They may find things they didn’t know they were interested in,” she said.
Across the state, many school systems are trying to find innovative programs to promote the teaching profession. Experts warn of a coming teacher shortage. In 2019, demand for classroom teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade exceeded supply by more than 100,000 positions, according to the Learning Policy Institute.
The global pandemic could accelerate a teacher shortage nationally as many teachers retire and fewer students enter teacher preparation programs. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects about 124,000 job openings each year for kindergarten and elementary teachers and more than 77,000 high school teacher job openings each year from 2020-’30.
“We want to grow our own,” Casteel said. “We’ve had a successful ag education program, with many of our former students returning here to teach. We want to do the same for teaching overall.
“We desperately need good teachers — and we want our students to come back.”
Work-based learning is part of the CTE department’s efforts to help students build career-ready skills. About 40 students are working at sites around the county this fall, with more anticipated in the spring semester. Students earn academic credit and can leave the school for their work experience.
Other efforts include career exploration beginning in middle school. Field trips and guest speakers begin introducing students to different types of work and skills, and interest assessments help students begin thinking about their high school studies.
In ninth grade, students take a career exploration class, which includes employability skills. Students create resumes, practice filling out college or job applications, and practice interview skills.
