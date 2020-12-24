A bond was set on Cumberland County charges for a George parole violator Monday and his case continued in General Sessions Court. The suspect is still being held without bond on the Georgia parole violation.
James Douglas Arrendale, 37, appeared before Special Judge Kevin Bryant on Dec. 21 and during a short hearing had his bond set on kidnapping, felony aggravated domestic assault and felony evading arrest set at $300,000.
He is being held on a parole violation warrant from Dallas, GA, which is located northeast of Atlanta in Paulding County.
Arrendale is accused of leading Fairfield Glade Police and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies on a pursuit when he refused to stop the 2004 Mercury SAB he was driving on St. George Dr.in the dark hours of Saturday.
When police forced his vehicle to a stop, they encountered a 43-year-old Kingsdown woman who told investigators she had been held against her will for several hours that day.
The resulting investigation led to the charges against Arrendale who remains in jail.
No attorney of record was noted on the docket after Monday’s appearance. The case was continued until Jan. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.