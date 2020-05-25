A Crossville woman who pleaded guilty to a child endangerment charge as a result of a drug raid of a Pomona Rd. resident was denied a furlough to attend a drug rehabilitation program.
Brandy Virginia Braddam, 26, was one of three people arrested in the drug raid. She was originally charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Upon pleading guilty to child abuse, neglect or endangerment in Criminal Court May 15, she received a three-year prison sentence to serve. She is credited with 164 days already served.
Braddam and two other people were taken into custody when deputies executed a search warrant on a Pomona Rd. home on March 6, 2018. One of the other defendants previously pleaded, and charges are pending against the third.
Officers during the search seized meth, marijuana and a laptop computer reported to have been stolen. They also found a 3-year-old child at the residence.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Arraignment
•Brandon Dylan Poelakker, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Poelakker and continued to June 10.
•Timothy Bruce Seber, driving under the influence, per se, continued to July 6 at which time Seber is to return to court with an attorney.
Deadline docket
•Barbara Lynn Austin, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, continued to June 10.
•Victoria Dawn Becker, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and evading arrest, continued to June 10.
•Marvin Alonzo Bullock, simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of meth, continued to June 10.
•John Dewayne Castell, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, per e and driving on a revoked license, continued to June 10.
•Mark George Chambers, sexual exploitation of a minor — 100 images, continued to Sept. 1.
•Frederick Herbert Dockham Jr., driving under the influence, per se, continued to Sept. 9.
•Vickie Darlene Eldridge, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to June 10.
•Shadayda Storm Farris, second offense driving under the influence, per se, and domestic assault, continued to June 10.
•Derrick Kane Foister, two counts of criminal simulation, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, identity theft, forgery by uttering, forgery of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500 and criminal impersonation, attorney Trish Moore allowed to withdraw from the case, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Kenneth Hile, driving under the influence, per se, continued to June 10.
•Steve James Jagneaux, aggravated assault, continued to June 10.
•Billy Ray Jenkins, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Steven Lance Marshall, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and failure to render aid at an injury crash, continued to Sept. 9.
•Rebecca Leann McCausland, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to July 6.
•Jonathan William McDonald, simple possession, continued to July 6.
•Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault, continued to Aug. 5.
•Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to the Sept. 4 discussion docket and Sept. 9 deadline docket.
•Willard Junior Norris, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and simple possession, continued to July 6 for tracking.
•Brandon Dylan Poelakker, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to June 10.
•Joe Levi Reagan, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Reagan and continued to Aug. 5.
•Thomas Leon Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Aug. 5.
•Cody Dewayne Rector, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamnie, continued to July 6.
•Andrew Nicholas Rich, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated burglary continued to Aug. 5.
•Cory Bernard Robinson, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of marijuana and no driver’s license, continued to Aug. 5.
•Joshua McDaniel Scarlett, felony possession of methamphetamine, assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession and criminal impersonation, motion hearing continued to June 5.
•Edward Junior Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, motion by attorney Randal Boston to withdraw granted and all continued to July 6. Sherrill was then taken into custody on a new charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and was released under $20,000 bond.
•Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on a police officer or a first responder and domestic assault, continued to Aug. 5.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting a stop, arrest or search and reckless driving, continued to June 10.
•Cecil Lee Smith, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, per se, second offense or higher driving on a revoked license and driving on a suspended license, continued.
•Dara Kinsey Smith, aggravated assault, continued to June 5.
•Donnie Ray Smith, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued for tracking.
•Brandon Thomas Standiford, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Sept. 9.
•Matthew Robert Thomasson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to July 7.
•Billy Joe Wannyn, first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, continued to July 7.
•Ryane Michael Whitlow, driving under the influence, continued to June 5.
•Donnie Whittenburg, aggravated assault, continued to June 10.
•Carl Douglas Wolfe Jr., driving under the influence, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Wolfe, continued to the Sept. 4 discussion docket and Sept. 9 deadline docket.
•Joshua Eugene Wright, vehicular assault, continued to Sept. 9.
Report with attorney
•Dalton Lee Davis, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and simple possession, continued to July 6 at which time Davis is to return to court with an attorney.
•Michael Howard Flowers, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to July 6 at which time Flowers is to return to court with an attorney.
•Scottie Keith Godsey, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 9.
•Michael Andrew Hamby, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Sept. 9.
•Curtis Ross Lowery, vehicular assault, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Lowery and continued to the discussion docket of Sept. 4 and deadline docket of Sept. 9.
•Joseph Donald McIntire, introducing contraband into a penal institution, Jamie Hargis appointed to represent McIntire and continued to July 6.
•Tonya Dawn McMahan, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent McMahan and continued to the Sept. 4 discussion docket and Sept. 9 deadline docket.
•Mechelle Louise Pyles, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of marijuana, continued to July 6.
•Jonathan Cole Treadway, evading arrest, continued to Sept. 9.
•Cassandra Danielle Walker, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to the Sept. 4 discussion docket and Sept. 9 deadline docket.
Probation violation
Michael David Cox, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 5.
Boundover
Persons with cases pending action of the grand jury.
•Maria L. Gomez, Brandon Dylan Poelakker and Edward Junior Sherrill.
