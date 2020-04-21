Millie Rushlow lives in Wayne County, TN, and has family in Crossville. Rushlow’s brother passed away recently in Florida, and the family was unable to attend funeral services together there due to COVID-19 regulations.
“Our Southern culture is so deep rooted in our grief customs. It's one of the things I personally have noted through this pandemic that I have taken for granted. We cannot even get together to grieve? Virtual togetherness? OK, I guess if that's all we have but the healing of human touch, hugs, tears, laughter, meals together — all of these things cultivate healing broken hearts. There is no substitute. We all feel like we are caught between two places. Not really here, and not really there.”
That leaves families and friends particularly bereft in a time they traditionally pull together.
“It's a numbness. How are we supposed to grieve? Alone? Quarantined grief? It's difficult to find where we are supposed to be, do, think, or feel. It's unnatural,” Rushlow said. “Grief journeys are tough enough without the confining boundaries of COVID-19. We all know we will get through it and doing the best we can to keep our minds busy. Even that is sad, because I feel I am not taking time to grieve my brother properly, or the way he deserves.”
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, an executive order by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee limits gatherings to 10 people or less that includes visitations, funerals, and memorial events and the “burial of deceased humans” whether at a funeral establishment, church, cemetery or other facilities.
The order has had a major impact on both families and funeral homes and how they are handling services.
Frank Bohannon, director and owner of Bilbrey Funeral Home of Crossville, said, “It has delayed us and slowed us down quite a bit.”
Bohannon said they are following the regulations of 10 people or less for funeral services as directed by Lee’s executive order.
“Most people are understanding. Some families are having a direct burial with a graveside service or cremation,” Bohannon said. “With a graveside service at the cemetery we are limiting it to 10 people under the tent and there may be some others out, away from the tent who are practicing social distancing.”
He said most of the funerals and services have been private, with only the immediate family involved.
“We explain that we have to follow the guidelines that are set by the state,” he said.
Bohannon said none of the funeral homes in Cumberland County have had to deal with a victim of COVID-19.
“But we are always mindful and careful, wear gloves and gowns and masks and take precautions in every case,” Bohannon said.
He said churches are also following the regulations, and some have hosted funeral services on Facebook live video, but only 10 people or less were in attendance.
“I think this will have a significant, cultural influence on us in the future,” Bohannon said.
He’s unsure how and where the impact will occur.
Garry Hood, owner and director of Hood Funeral Home, said the regulations have impacted their business.
“Our office is currently closed, and we are open by appointment only. Of course, any services we are having are limited to 10 people and that includes the staff. We’re following the guidelines. If we don’t, we could be fined,” Hood said.
He said he understands the need for the regulations during this time.
“We are trying to protect the public and our employees, too. We will get through this, but it’s going to be a while. I would advise everyone to be careful and take precautions when they are going out,” Hood said.
Lee’s order has been extended through April 30. The order states that persons in Tennessee are urged to stay at home, except for when engaging in an essential activity or essential services.
When engaged in an essential activity, all persons are strongly encouraged to use thoughtful planning, careful coordination, consideration of others, and to follow the health guidelines to the greatest extent practicable.
“It is also strongly encouraged that the public celebration component of funerals be postponed or attended only by close family members,” states Lee’s executive order.
Hood said he is offering all who have services during the current social distancing situation the opportunity to come back at a later date to have the use of their facility for a public memorial service at no extra charge.
“That way, they will have an opportunity to grieve together and everyone can honor their loved ones,” Hood said.
