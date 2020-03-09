Genesis Rd. for the family of Stephanie Field and her son, Harlan Marsh, turned into a byway of sadness and sorrow as two hearses made their way from the funeral home to their final resting place.
Always together, mom and her 5-year-old son left this world together in the dark hours of Tuesday morning when an EF-4 tornado ripped through their home in Echo Valley on the western outskirts of Cookeville.
Field, 36, graduated from Cumberland County High School and then moved to Cookeville, graduating from Tennessee Technological University, earning a business management degree. She was employed by SunTrust Bank in the call center.
Field purchased a duplex and, along with her son, was asleep when the tornado fed by winds of up to 180 mph ripped the dwelling from its foundation.
Harlan Marsh was a student attending pre-K classes at Cane Creek Elementary School. Their home landed on its roof and the bodies of the mom and son were found about 150 yards from the home.
At least 25 people died as a result of the super cell tornado in Tennessee March 3. Cookeville recorded at least 18 fatalities. More than 100 homes were destroyed in Putnam County and over 400 were damaged.
Field was the daughter of Jerry Field and Patricia Flowers Field. She is also survived by her her brother, Matthew Field; and sister, Brandi Flowers Myhr.
Harlan was the son of Stephanie Field and Thomas D. Marsh of the Lebanon area.
“Stephanie was probably the best mother anybody could have,” Marsh told The Tennessean newspaper in an interview last week. “Harlan was a beautiful spirit. Altogether, he was just an angel.”
Funeral services for the two were held Sunday at Bilbrey Funeral Home with burial in the Slate Springs Cemetery just off Genesis Rd.
A GoFundMe page was created Thursday to help offset funeral costs. As of Friday, nearly $3,500 of a $5,000 goal had been met.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.