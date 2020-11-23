The community came together Saturday to raise $50,000 for an injured Cumberland County Deputy.
Deputy Greg Green began his law enforcement career in 1992, working for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He has also worked for the Crossville Police Department and is a member of the SWAT team.
He and his brother, Gary, also own a guttering business which he worked on his time off. It was doing that job on Oct. 7 that a ladder slipped and he fell about 15 feet, suffering a broken neck.
The deputy was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he remains hospitalized. According to the sheriff’s office, Green is paralyzed from the chest down and his doctors say he has a 30% chance of walking again.
“This coming year will be a tough one, and they will need our support,” Sheriff Casey Cox has said.
Saturday, the benefit kicked off with more about 130 people taking part in a 5K run/walk, which included members of the Special Weapons and Tactical Unit.
A chili cook-off garnered 25 entries, with awards presented to Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency in the Public Safety category, Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess’ office in the County Office category, and Quinn Freitag in the individual category.
Freitag also took overall honors in the contest judged by Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie and District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.
The public was then invited to eat their fill of the chili lunch, bid on donated items in a silent auction, enter drawings for gift cards and take part in a live auction.
Donations can be made to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for Greg and his wife, Amy.
