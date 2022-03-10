Karen McMeekin is a devoted animal lover who established A Time 4 Paws in Crossville. Through the nonprofit’s thrift store and adoption center, she’s saved the lives of countless pets.
McMeekin isn’t done with her pet projects. She’s looking to expand her operation as part of a goal to establish a no-kill community.
In conjunction with the Cumberland County Animal Shelter, McMeekin has started a fundraising effort to expand its facility and offer spaying and neutering. The money would also go toward a veterinarian start-up, bonus, program advertising and van transportation for individuals who are unable to bring their pets to the center.
The projected date for scheduling appointments is early spring 2023.
Initially, the idea was to offer a mobile spay and neuter unit. That followed a discussion McMeekin had with Andrea Gaskins, director of the county animal shelter, regarding their shared goal of being a no-kill community; McMeekin said 93 to 97% of pets in the county are being saved.
Finances dictated a change in plans. McMeekin said expanding the center is significantly less than offering a mobile spaying and neuter unit.
“It’s about $150,000 to $300,000 less,” said McMeekin, who started A Time 4 Paws in 2005. “Expanding the center is a better use of donor money.”
The new plan calls for a clinic to operate out of the front building of a two-structure complex; the rear building houses an adoption center. McMeekin said the front building previously housed a spay and neuter clinic.
The new clinic will feature an updated surgery room and prep room along with a loft apartment for the veterinarian in emergency situations. The veterinarian will work at the clinic four days a week.
“The biggest challenge is to locate a veterinarian,” said McMeekin, noting they’ll open the clinic sooner if they can find a veterinarian. “It’s extremely hard to find veterinarians. We’ll offer a sign-in bonus.”
Along with the facility upgrades, McMeekin said the funds they collect will pay for a van that will take people and their pets from outlying areas to the clinic and back home.
“A lot of people don’t have a way to get here,” McMeekin said.
Additionally, donations will be used for scholarships, grants, vaccinations and testing. At the end of February, McMeekin said they raised $4,000.
To make a donation, go to PayPal and enter savetnpets@gmail.com or mail it, earmarked for the clinic, to P.O. Box 2982 Crossville, TN 38557. Email McMeekin at savetnpets@gmail.com for more information.
