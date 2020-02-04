Kelly Hall earned lots of local fame early-on in life as she arrived into the world as Cumberland Medical Center’s New Year’s Baby in 1986. Now, she is a registered nurse who works at CMC as a nursing supervisor.
She enjoys the hospital’s fast-pace environment and encourages everyone to consider a hospital career because of the variety of positions that are required to help it operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“I enjoy working as a nursing supervisor because I like being an advocate for the patients as well as our staff members,” said Hall. “This role allows me to see the ‘big picture’ and help navigate resources accordingly.”
As a young girl, she knew she wanted to work in health care. She credits her aunt for inspiring her to pursue the nursing path and teaching her a lot along the way.
“A big part of nursing is being there for others and providing the comfort when people are often at their worst. Seeing them get better along the way is very rewarding to me.”
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, nursing is the largest health care profession with more than 3.8 million registered nurses nationwide. It also confirms that registered nurse employment is projected to grow 15% from 2016 to 2026 because there is an increased emphasis on preventative care and the management of chronic health conditions like diabetes and obesity.
Hall encourages those looking to pursue a healthcare career to consider nursing.
“There are so many avenues you can take with a career in nursing. It is a demanding job that takes a desire to serve and care for others in all sorts of circumstances. The relationships and bonds that you form with your coworkers are like no other. When I really think about it, I know there’s nowhere else I would rather be,” she said.
Cumberland Medical Center, a member of Covenant Health, will hold a Hiring Fair Thursday, Feb. 6, from 7 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. to help accommodate the various scheduling needs of applicants. The event will take place in the hospital’s conference rooms located on the second floor just within the Main Entrance accessible from Cleveland Street.
“We employ more than 700 people and are proud to be our community’s hospital and major employer,” said CMC Human Resources Manager Charles Sexton. “We have various employment opportunities available and look forward to meeting candidates who want to join our team.”
Candidates looking to apply are encouraged to attend. They will have an opportunity to discuss positions available that best match their skillset and to interview with hiring managers. New and/or upcoming nurse graduates are also welcome to attend. Appointments are not required.
As a member of Covenant Health, the region’s top performing healthcare network and the only health system offers employees excellent benefits as well as a matching retirement plan contribution. Employees also have college tuition reimbursement and employee referral bonus opportunities. Cumberland Medical Center is Tennessee’s only hospital to earn Leapfrog’s Top Rural Hospital Award for patient safety and quality outcomes.
Current areas of hiring focus include: registered nurses, patient care assistants (also referred to as CNAs), licensed practical nurses, housekeeping and dietary. Visit www.covenantcareers.com for a complete listing of current job openings or call (931) 459-7797.
