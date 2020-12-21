A citizen complaint to Fairfield Glade Police about a vehicle with non-working brake lights led to a chase, a scuffle with the motorist and an arrest of an armed suspect for parole violation from Georgia and kidnapping charges filed in Cumberland County over the weekend.
James Arrendale Douglas, 37, was taken into custody on a parole violation from the state of Georgia and on new local charges of kidnapping, felony aggravated domestic assault and felony evading arrest.
The parole violation warrant is from Dallas, GA, which is northeast of Atlanta in Paulding County.
Fairfield Police Ptl. Fatima Pena wrote in her report she was on patrol on St. George Dr. around 1:40 a.m. Saturday when she received a citizen complaint of a 2004 Mercury SAB traveling with no brake lights.
The vehicle passed the officer moments later and Pena turned around and attempted to stop the driver as the vehicles passed Spring Lake on St. George Dr.
The driver of the Mercury telephoned dispatch during the attempted traffic stop and told the dispatcher to tell the officer he was turning on the car’s emergency flashers and for the police officer “to back off.”
The driver then turned onto Lakeview Dr. where other officers arrived to help stop the driver. The driver continued to drive in a reckless manner, according to the report, until Ptl. David Beaty arrived and officers were able to force the car to a stop.
The suspect exited the car armed with a kitchen knife which was finally dropped with a scuffle taking place before the man was taken into custody.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies also arrived on the scene to assist in the arrest and together the two departments conducted the followup investigation.
A 43-year-old woman in the vehicle told police she was held against her will since the morning before and had not be allowed out of the suspect’s sight throughout the day.
The woman’s home was not far from the traffic stop on Kingsdown and she gave officers permission to search the vehicle and her residence.
A small amount of drugs were seized for destruction along with syringes and other drug paraphernalia. No charges were filed in connection with that find.
Officers reported the house was in full disarray with furniture overturned. The woman told police she had not called 911 for help during the incident because the man had threatened to kill himself if she did.
Fairfield Police Chief Mike Williams expressed thanks to the sheriff’s office and dispatchers. Williams said Pena’s alert reaction to the report combined with the agencies working together removed a potentially dangerous suspect from the public with no one being hurt in the process.
