After the rain Monday, scattered showers are possible Friday night and Saturday, but that is the only rain in our seven-day forecast.
We have some lovely weather coming for mid- to late week, but a strong front will bring the coldest air of the season this coming weekend. Our first frost is a possibility; keep up with my forecast this week, and I will keep you updated.
October is normally one of our driest months, with wetter weather picking up in November.
Many folks are asking what I think about the upcoming winter. While I think a forecast beyond several weeks is usually just a little more than a guess, based on jet stream patterns and comparisons to past years, I am expecting more snow and cold this winter than we have had in several years. I also expect a zero or colder temperature sometime this winter.
September was quite a month for heat and dry weather. We tied high temperature records Sept. 10, 12 and 16 — and we broke daily records Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1-3.
We had never reached 90 degrees in October, but we hit 91 degrees Oct. 3 for an all-time record high for the month.
It was the driest September on record in Crossville, with only a third of an inch for the month in town and a half inch at the Crossville Airport. A couple of thunderstorms hit the Lake Tansi area during the month and brought totals there to nearly an inch and a half.
We have a full moon coming up Oct. 13, and it is called the hunter's moon.
We set our clocks back one hour Nov. 3 as we return to standard time.
Have a weather question or looking for weather data? Drop me an e-mail at weather1@charter.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.