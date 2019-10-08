After the rain Monday, scattered showers are possible Friday night and Saturday, but that is the only rain in our seven-day forecast. 

We have some lovely weather coming for mid- to late week, but a strong front will bring the coldest air of the season this coming weekend. Our first frost is a possibility; keep up with my forecast this week, and I will keep you updated.

October is normally one of our driest months, with wetter weather picking up in November. 

Many folks are asking what I think about the upcoming winter. While I think a forecast beyond several weeks is usually just a little more than a guess, based on jet stream patterns and comparisons to past years, I am expecting more snow and cold this winter than we have had in several years. I also expect a zero or colder temperature sometime this winter.

September was quite a month for heat and dry weather. We tied high temperature records Sept. 10, 12 and 16 — and we broke daily records Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1-3. 

We had never reached 90 degrees in October, but we hit 91 degrees Oct. 3 for an all-time record high for the month. 

It was the driest September on record in Crossville, with only a third of an inch for the month in town and a half inch at the Crossville Airport. A couple of thunderstorms hit the Lake Tansi area during the month and brought totals there to nearly an inch and a half. 

We have a full moon coming up Oct. 13, and it is called the hunter's moon. 

We set our clocks back one hour Nov. 3 as we return to standard time. 

Have a weather question or looking for weather data? Drop me an e-mail at weather1@charter.net

