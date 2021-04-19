Once again thoughts are turned to chances of frost and freeze for the middle of the week. Temperatures could drop just below the freezing mark. Thursday morning will be the coldest and it is likely that will be the last frost for the month of April.
Cumberland countians may get one more light frost in early or mid May.
No severe weather is expected this week in the area. There is a potential of severe thunderstorms beginning around April 27 and then off and on through the middle of May.
Twenty tornadoes have touched down in the county since 1970. The worst of these was an EF-3 with wind possibly up to 160 miles per hour. This tornado killed four and injured 18 on the evening of Nov. 10, 2002.
It was around a half mile wide and on the ground for 12 miles. The worst damage was reported in the Lake Tansi and Vandever areas.
You can reach me anytime with weather questions by sending an email to weather1@charter.net.
