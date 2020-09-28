Matthew Dylan Musser and Robert David Morse, both age 20, were friends. Now Musser is dead and Morse is accused of pulling the trigger of the gun that discharged several bullets into Musser’s body.
Morse, of Jesse Loop, is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Cumberland County Justice Center in lieu of $1 million bond. He was on the Add-on Docket for General Sessions Court Monday, but the case was continued. There is no attorney of record listed for Morse and, on Thursday, an attorney will be announced or one will be appointed.
It is not known of the issue of bond will be addressed on Thursday.
Neighbors speculated — and one person close to the investigation confirmed — the shooting took place over a young woman.
The shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday at 434 Doris Dr., located off KittyAnn Dr. and just east of Crossville. KittyAnn Dr. runs south off Hwy. 70 E.
The gray house is located in a curve on Doris Dr. in a subdivision that loops off KittyAnn Dr.
The E-911 Center received multiple calls that shots had been fired at the residence, that one man was shot and the alleged assailant had fled into a nearby wooded area.
Responding Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies quickly took Morse into custody. Inside the house they found Musser’s body lying in a bed. He had been shot several times.
It is not known if the weapon used was recovered. Investigators have not released many details.
The Chronicle was told someone had told Morse that his friend had become involved in some type of relationship with Morse’s girlfriend. According to one neighbor, Morse road a bicycle to the scene and went into the residence moments before the shooting.
The arrest affidavit filed by Special TBI Agent Brandon Davenport states, “The investigation revealed that Robert Morse had prior knowledge of Matthew Musser being inside the residence and went to the location in possession of a loaded handgun.”
The affidavit continues that Musser was sleeping when Morse entered the bedroom, and that Morris attempted to strike Musser with the gun “before ultimately firing multiple shots penetrating the body of Musser.”
The affidavit concludes, “Morse then paused and observed the injury to Musser before firing additional shots again at the body of Musser with the intent to kill him.”
It is believed that Morse gave investigators a statement once taken into custody but it is not known what is in the statement.
The girl said to be subject of the dispute, and several other persons, were present when the shooting took place. It is unclear whether any actually saw the shooting take place.
Neighbors described the residence as a gathering place for young adults who would come and go late into the night.
Musser’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville where an autopsy will take place. Other evidence was taken to the TBI crime lab.
At the time of his arrest, a court date of Oct. 12 was announced, but that day has been moved forward.
Investigating the shooting is the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the 13th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
